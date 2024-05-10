Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This 4.5-star smartwatch is now the cheapest Wear OS device by a mile

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has taken a massive tumble in price, making for one of the best smartwatch deals of the year.

You’ll watch to be quick with this one – the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is now going for just £104.99 on Amazon. I absolutely loved the watch when I first reviewed it, giving it a 4.5-star rating, and at this price it’s an absolute no-brainer for anyone wanting to pick up a fully-featured smartwatch on the cheap.

It’s also worth mentioning that the Galaxy Watch 4 initially had a price tag of £249 at launch, so you’re saving well over £100 on what you would have spent only a couple of years ago. Plus, at that aforementioned reduced price, there isn’t anything else on the market that comes close to being this cheap, unless you start looking at lesser-featured fitness trackers.

Even though it’s had a few successors since it first hit the market, the Galaxy Watch 4 is still a great pick largely because it’s been updated to the latest version of Wear OS. This means that you’ll be getting largely the same software experience as what you’ll find on other Wear OS 4-toting wearables.

As you may have already spotted, Samsung hasn’t changed the look of its Galaxy Watch range much either, so you’ll be hard pressed to tell the difference between the Watch 4 and the Watch 6 from a distance.

When diving into the software, the Galaxy Watch 4 gives you access to tons of key apps right on your wrist, including Spotify, Google Maps and Google Wallet. Want to leave your phone at home and listen to music on your watch? No problem. Don’t have time to reach for your phone to make a payment? Just do it on the watch.

Samsung has also built up quite an impressive array of fitness tracking features including reliable heart rate metrics, tons of workouts to track and its exclusive BioActive Sensor which can offer up other bits of information such as your BMI index, which is important to your overall bill of health.

At this price, the Galaxy Watch 4 is an absolute bargain, whether you’re buying for yourself or looking to gift it to someone else.

