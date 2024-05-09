Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple killed off the iPad 9 and now it’s going cheap

Apple’s recent iPad event quietly killed off the iPad 9th Gen and now it’s available at a super cheap price as retailers rid themselves of stock.

If you head on over to Amazon right now then you can bag the 2021 iPad 10.2 for just £299.98, making it the only iPad you can buy new for under £300. Even though the newer iPad 10th Generation recently had a price cut to £349, the software experience between these two tablets is nearly identical, so you aren’t missing out on too much by opting for older tech.

Until recently, I was still sporting the iPad 9th Gen and was constantly impressed by all that it was able to achieve with just an A13 Bionic chip under the hood.

For example, you can absolutely get away with a bit of video editing in LumaFusion, and whenever I did dive into a spot of gaming, the iPad 9th Gen didn’t give me any issues.

At its most basic level however, the device’s 10.2-inch display makes it brilliantly suited for watching films and TV shows, as well as reading digital magazines and news articles. In this context, the iPad 9th Gen can be quite a handy travel companion, particularly on long flights.

You won’t even have to worry about battery life either as you can get up to 10-hours of use from a single charge, which is more than enough to get you through a day.

Where the iPad 9th Gen really comes into its own however is when you pair it with a keyboard or even the first gen Apple Pencil. With the former, the iPad becomes a great device for productivity on the go, while the latter gives you the chance to indulge in digital drawing or notetaking.

The only big caveat to the iPad 9th Gen is that it features a Lightning port instead of the USB-C standard that was adopted by its successor, but if you still use other products that utilise Lightning cables then this shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

For a fully-featured tablet that doesn’t break the bank, you won’t find a better deal than this iPad 9th Gen price cut. Just make sure to nab it before it’s out of stock and the tablet is gone for good.

