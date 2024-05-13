Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The OnePlus 10T is now tumbling in price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The OnePlus 10T has been on the scene for a couple of years now but we’ve rarely it priced this low.

Amazon is offering the OnePlus 10T for just £367.71. That’s well down on the most recent price of £419, but considering this phone was priced as high as £729, it’s practically half price now.

OnePlus 10T down to £367.71

OnePlus 10T down to £367.71

The OnePlus 10T is an excellent Android flagship, which has come of age for a MAJOR price cut. Now available at Amazon for just £367.71

  • Amazon
  • Once £729
  • Now £367.71
View Deal

It arrives SIM-free and there’s 256GB of storage with this 16GB RAM version of the phone, which is headlined by a 6.7-inch, 120Hz FHD+ Fluid Display.

Our reviewer described it as “smooth, responsive, and punchy” thanks largely to the insane touch response rate of 1,000Hz. Competitive gamers love it for this reason.

“If you mostly use your phone for watching videos and mobile gaming, then you should definitely consider this one,” our reviewer opined.

Battery life isn’t anything to write home about but when the phone can be replenished this quickly, we can make some concessions.

There’s incredibly fast 150W wired charging on the OnePlus 10T that can get the phone back to 50% in 8 minutes and back up to 100% in 19 minutes according to our tests.

OnePlus 10T back
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Another flagship to consider from OnePlus

Pros

  • Excellent performance levels
  • Great screen
  • Brilliant fast-charging

Cons

  • Middling camera
  • Controversial design
  • No IP rating or wireless charging

Perform once is handled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which is a couple of years old now but hardly showing its age. Cameras don’t always match up to other flagships so that’s something to consider if the camera is a major part of the purchase decision for you.

Our reviewer gave the phone a four-star score, concluding: “The OnePlus 10T has some alluring feathers in its cap, those being the great performance that it squeezes from the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset; the reality-defying speed of its 150W fast-charging; and its lush screen, which is particularly well-suited to running demanding video games. For all of those reasons, I really enjoyed using this phone on a day-to-day basis.”

You might like…

This deal gets you the iPhone 13 for a mid-range price

This deal gets you the iPhone 13 for a mid-range price

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Forget the Apple Watch Ultra when the Garmin Fenix 7 is this cheap

Forget the Apple Watch Ultra when the Garmin Fenix 7 is this cheap

Thomas Deehan 7 hours ago
Get fit this summer with Amazon’s slick Apple Watch 9 deal

Get fit this summer with Amazon’s slick Apple Watch 9 deal

Jessica Gorringe 8 hours ago
This might be the best value Galaxy S24 deal yet

This might be the best value Galaxy S24 deal yet

Thomas Deehan 9 hours ago
The Kindle Paperwhite just got a big summertime discount

The Kindle Paperwhite just got a big summertime discount

Ruben Circelli 3 days ago
The price of the Pixel 8 Pro just dropped over 30%

The price of the Pixel 8 Pro just dropped over 30%

Ruben Circelli 3 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words