The OnePlus 10T is now tumbling in price

The OnePlus 10T has been on the scene for a couple of years now but we’ve rarely it priced this low.

Amazon is offering the OnePlus 10T for just £367.71. That’s well down on the most recent price of £419, but considering this phone was priced as high as £729, it’s practically half price now.

OnePlus 10T down to £367.71 The OnePlus 10T is an excellent Android flagship, which has come of age for a MAJOR price cut. Now available at Amazon for just £367.71 Amazon

Once £729

Now £367.71 View Deal

It arrives SIM-free and there’s 256GB of storage with this 16GB RAM version of the phone, which is headlined by a 6.7-inch, 120Hz FHD+ Fluid Display.

Our reviewer described it as “smooth, responsive, and punchy” thanks largely to the insane touch response rate of 1,000Hz. Competitive gamers love it for this reason.

“If you mostly use your phone for watching videos and mobile gaming, then you should definitely consider this one,” our reviewer opined.

Battery life isn’t anything to write home about but when the phone can be replenished this quickly, we can make some concessions.

There’s incredibly fast 150W wired charging on the OnePlus 10T that can get the phone back to 50% in 8 minutes and back up to 100% in 19 minutes according to our tests.

Another flagship to consider from OnePlus Pros Excellent performance levels

Great screen

Brilliant fast-charging Cons Middling camera

Controversial design

No IP rating or wireless charging

Perform once is handled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which is a couple of years old now but hardly showing its age. Cameras don’t always match up to other flagships so that’s something to consider if the camera is a major part of the purchase decision for you.

Our reviewer gave the phone a four-star score, concluding: “The OnePlus 10T has some alluring feathers in its cap, those being the great performance that it squeezes from the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset; the reality-defying speed of its 150W fast-charging; and its lush screen, which is particularly well-suited to running demanding video games. For all of those reasons, I really enjoyed using this phone on a day-to-day basis.”