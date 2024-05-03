Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Dyson’s Corrale hair straightener just plummeted to an affordable price

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Praised for its ability to create sleek, shiny hairstyles with minimal heat damage and effort, the Dyson Corrale hair straightener now has a huge price drop on eBay.

You can get a refurbished Dyson Corrale hair straightener for just £209.99 straight from the official Dyson outlet on eBay. Simply enter the code DYSONFLASH30 at the checkout and take a massive £190 off the RRP. 

Save £209 on the top-rated Dyson Corrale hair straighteners

Save £209 on the top-rated Dyson Corrale hair straighteners

Treat yourself or a loved one to the refurbished Dyson Corrale hair straighteners for just £209.99 from Dyson’s official outlet on eBay. Simply enter the code DYSONFLASH30 at the checkout.

  • eBay
  • Was £399.99
  • Now £209.99
View Deal

As this is from the official Dyson Outlet on eBay, you can guarantee it has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned, plus there’s a one-year guarantee included too for extra peace of mind.

Part of Dyson’s hair tool range, the Corrale hair straightener has dominated beauty headlines since its launch back in 2020 as the only straightener with flexing copper plates that shape around your hair as opposed to more traditional rigid straightening plates.

The flexing copper plates not only provide users with extra control for more precise styling, but as the plates gather your hair rather than press your locks down they require less heat than a traditional straightener resulting in 50% less breakage, reduced frizz and fewer flyaways.

The Dyson Corrale can work for most hair types, thanks to its three precise heat settings to suit an individual’s hair type, length and desired style, and with Dyson’s intelligent heat control you can guarantee the straighteners will never exceed your desired temperature. 

The Corrale is flexible to use and offers up to 30-minutes of cordless styling, making it perfect for bringing out with you on long days when you need a quick touch up. Alternatively, you can connect the straighteners to the included magnetic 360° charging cable for uninterrupted straightening.

Whether you’ve been considering investing in the Dyson Corrale for a while or think this would make the perfect present for a loved one, with this astonishing £190 saving there isn’t a better time to make the purchase. We’d seriously recommend acting fast on this one.

You might like…

Sky TV has brought back its one-month free trial for a limited time

Sky TV has brought back its one-month free trial for a limited time

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Ninja’s pizza oven is going cheap in time for the summer

Ninja’s pizza oven is going cheap in time for the summer

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Best iPhone Deals for May 2024: Upgrade your iPhone for less

Best iPhone Deals for May 2024: Upgrade your iPhone for less

Thomas Deehan 19 hours ago
Best Air Fryer Deals for May 2024: Fry up a storm with these offers

Best Air Fryer Deals for May 2024: Fry up a storm with these offers

Thomas Deehan 20 hours ago
Best Samsung Galaxy Deals for May 2024: Enjoy Galaxy AI on the cheap

Best Samsung Galaxy Deals for May 2024: Enjoy Galaxy AI on the cheap

Thomas Deehan 20 hours ago
Best Sky Deals for May 2024: Get the best entertainment for less

Best Sky Deals for May 2024: Get the best entertainment for less

Thomas Deehan 21 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words