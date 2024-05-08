The iPhone 15 Pro Max is now the same price as the iPhone 15 Plus

If you’re due a phone upgrade and want the best iPhone offering without the premium price tag then this deal on the iPhone 15 Pro Max is seriously worth snapping up.

You can currently get a refurbished iPhone 15 Pro Max from Giffgaff in ‘like new’ condition for just £899 – the same RRP for a new iPhone 15 Plus.

Get a refurbished iPhone 15 Pro Max for under £900 from Giffgaff Get a refurbished iPhone 15 Pro Max in ‘like new’ condition from Giffgaff for just £899. Giffgaff

Like new condition

£899 View Deal

Giffgaff explains the ‘like new’ condition of its refurbished phones have no visible scratches on the screen or body, have been professionally cleaned and tested and offer a 24-month warranty for extra peace of mind.

With this Giffgaff deal you will need to add a £10 SIM to your order, but this can be cancelled immediately after ordering the handset so you won’t incur any future costs thereafter.

Part of the newest iPhone lineup, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is Apple’s most premium smartphone and boasts multiple impressive features including a durable design, stunning camera setup and a long lasting battery life.

With an aerospace-grade titanium chassis and Ceramic Shield glass front, the iPhone 15 Pro Max can withstand drops, tumbles and even dives into water but it remains impressively lightweight.

Its trio of camera lenses, which feature a 48MP main sensor flanked by 12MP Telephoto and 12MP Ultrawide lenses, allows users to enhance and upgrade their photography. In his review Editor Max Parker stated “the iPhone 15 Pro Max does a little bit of everything: colours are natural and realistic and details are present without looking oversharpened.”

Thanks to the A17 Pro chipset, you can expect the iPhone 15 Pro Max to run with industry-leading speed and efficiency. Offering iPhone’s “best graphics performance by far,” mobile gamers should especially rejoice as games will look and feel immersive, with detailed environments and realistic characters.

Considering Max concluded his review with “this is the best iPhone – it’s as easy as that,” if you want a premium, future-proof upgrade then look no further than this generous Giffgaff deal.