Get fit this summer with Amazon’s slick Apple Watch 9 deal

Apple’s latest wearable device, the Watch 9, is currently seeing a rare bargain on Amazon.

Save £50 and nab the Apple Watch Series 9 for just £349 in a limited time deal on Amazon.

Running on Apple’s S9 chip, the Watch Series 9 boasts a super-bright, 2000 nit display, impressively speedy performance and up to 18-hours of battery life.

The new chip also makes Interacting with the Apple Watch easier than ever, thanks to the new Double Tap feature. With Double Tap, you simply need to tap your watch-wearing index finger and thumb together to answer a call, open a notification, control your music and much more.

The Apple Watch 9 is designed to help you better understand your health and wellbeing, thanks to its numerous apps and sensors which lets you take an ECG at any time, monitor your blood oxygen levels and track your sleep. Plus there’s the Workout app, offering you a variety of ways to train and shows you insightful data about how you performed.

You can even trust the Apple Watch 9 will keep you safe when you’re out and about thanks to Fall Detection and Crash Detection which connects you with emergency services in the event of a hard fall or a serious car crash.

While this deal comes equipped with the Starlight-coloured watch strap, the Apple Watch is easily customisable with extra watch straps available in a range of styles, materials and colours.

We gave the Apple Watch 9 a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Editor Max Parker concluding that “the Apple Watch Series 9 is an excellent smartwatch, both for those who want a fitness companion and others who just want an expansion of the iPhone.”

If you’re an iPhone user then it’s easy to recommend the Apple Watch Series 9. Not only does it offer up access to various apps on your wrist but it’s packed with useful health, fitness and safety features.