Now’s your chance to get a Dyson fan on the cheap

If you’re looking for a cheap Dyson fan ahead of the summer season, check out this deal.

The official Dyson Outlet over on eBay is selling the Dyson Cool AM07 tower fan for just £209.99 when you apply the DYSONFLASH30 coupon code at checkout.

This refurbished model has already been discounted 14% from £349.99 to £299.99, but this discount code knocks a further £90 off the price.

Just to reiterate, these Dyson Cool AM07 tower fans are refurbished models. They’re in ‘Very Good’ condition, which means that it “may show slight wear such as light scratches”, but is “fully functional” and “works like new”.

You also get a one year guarantee for extra peace of mind. Again, this is an official Dyson outlet, so you’re getting all the assurances you would if you were to buy a new Dyson direct from the manufacturer’s website.

The Dyson Cool AM07 features Air Multiplier technology, which is a bladeless system that provides a smooth and uninterrupted distribution of air. No blades means better safety (great for homes with kids and pets), and also a quieter output.

It’s also really easy to clean. Meanwhile, a bundled remote control provides ten precise airflow settings. It’s magnetised, so you can store it neatly on the machine.

We’ve reviewed a lot of Dyson cooling products over the years, and have always rated them highly. We awarded the Dyson Pure Cool Tower 4.5 out of 5, for example.

This Dyson Cool AM07 fan deal gets you a slice of that quality cooling for a very cheap price.