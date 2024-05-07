Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Kindle Scribe is now massively reduced in time for the summer holiday

More than just an e-reader, level up your reading, note-taking and even doodling for less with this offer on the top-rated Kindle Scribe.

Save £90 and get a Kindle Scribe for just £239.99 in this limited time deal on Amazon.

Save £90 on the Kindle Scribe in this limited time deal on Amazon

Save £90 on the Kindle Scribe in this limited time deal on Amazon

Save 27% and get the Kindle Scribe, the only Kindle that includes digital notebooks and a built-in stylus, for just £239.99 on Amazon.

The only Kindle that includes a stylus and digital notebooks, the Kindle Scribe is a multi-functional e-reader that allows you to make hand-written notes and drawings either as reference points in your Kindle books or in a dedicated digital Kindle notebook.

With Kindle Notebooks you can do anything from journal, sketch or take meeting notes on your Scribe. You can also review and take notes directly onto PDFs and add sticky notes in Microsoft Word. 

In his review, Editor Max Parker praised the hand-writing experience as “the best thing about the Scribe” and “one of the most realistic virtual writing experiences” thanks to its responsive screen and stylus and minimal latency.

Using the Kindle Scribe for both reading and note-taking feels natural and is as true to paper as it can be, thanks to the 10.2-inch 300ppi display. Max also praised the “fantastic” backlight and the “large number of LEDs gives it a very even look, with none of the darker or brighter areas you can spot on cheaper Kindles”.

Amazon states the Kindle Scribe offers the longest battery life of any Kindle device, promising months of reading and weeks of writing on a single charge. Max also confirmed this in his review, stating that after two weeks of use he still had 48% battery remaining. 

If you’re after an e-reader that also doubles up as a nifty digital notebook and has a pen included, then the Kindle Scribe is a great choice. Although it’s more expensive than any other Kindle, this £90 saving on Amazon makes it a much more appealing option.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

