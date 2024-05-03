One of the hottest games of the year so far, Dragon’s Dogma 2, just got its first big price cut.

Amazon is selling Dragon’s Dogma 2 on PS5 for a knock-down price of £48.45. That’s a 25% saving on the £64.99 RRP.

Given that the game only launched towards the end of March, and has been attracting stacks of praise and attention, that’s a great deal.

This is an epic action RPG set in a vast hostile world. Key to Dragon’s Dogma 2’s appeal is its unique pawn system, which makes a return from the beloved original game. This lets you conscript up to three AI-controlled companions to fight alongside you.

Essentially, it turns Dragon’s Dogma 2 into a co-operative adventure, even though you’re playing solo.

The game’s chaotic, unpredictable, punishing skirmishes are pretty much legendary at this point. You never know what’s around the next corner of this medieval fantasy world, but it probably involves a horrible monster and almost certain death.

There’s ample scope for playing the game your way, whether that be a ranged spell caster or an up close and personal warrior, and plenty in between.

Throw in an epic plot filled with twists and political intrigue, and you have one of the most enjoyable games of 2024 to date. You can expect Dragon’s Dogma 2 to make plenty of best-of lists come the end of the year, so this initial price drop is the perfect opportunity to jump aboard if you missed it at release.