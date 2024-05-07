The Apple Watch SE just got a big price drop ahead of today’s Apple event

The latest Apple Watch SE has received a price drop ahead of Apple’s ‘Let loose’ event later today.

Amazon has just chopped the price of the Apple Watch SE 2 to £198, which is a 10% saving on the usual price of £219.

It’s tempting to read into the fact that this price cut coincides with Apple’s ‘Let loose’ launch event, which takes place at 10am EST / 7am PST / 3pm BST today.

As far as we know, however, Apple won’t be announcing any new smartwatches today. This will be an iPad-focused event, though there are rumours that we could see some new Apple Watch bands.

It’s more likely that this is simply a very good deal, issued at a time when there will be even more focus on Apple’s range of products than usual.

Take it from us – the Apple Watch SE 2 is a brilliant purchase anyway, and this deal is just the cherry on the cake. We awarded it 4.5 out of 5 in our review last year, calling it an “Excellent entry-level wearable”.

That’s in reference to the fact that this is Apple’s most affordable model, yet it still offers a very complete Apple Watch experience.

We really like its excellent software, wide customisation options, and accurate fitness tracking capabilities. It really isn’t all that different to the full-priced Apple Watch Series 8, and it even looks much the same.

Suffice to say, now that the Apple Watch SE price has dropped below £200, it’s an even easier recommendation to make.