Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Apple Watch SE just got a big price drop ahead of today’s Apple event

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The latest Apple Watch SE has received a price drop ahead of Apple’s ‘Let loose’ event later today.

Amazon has just chopped the price of the Apple Watch SE 2 to £198, which is a 10% saving on the usual price of £219.

Save 10% on the Apple Watch SE 2

Save 10% on the Apple Watch SE 2

The Apple Watch SE 2 is selling at a 10% discount right now, bringing the price down below £200.

  • Amazon
  • Save 10%
  • Now £198
View Deal

It’s tempting to read into the fact that this price cut coincides with Apple’s ‘Let loose’ launch event, which takes place at 10am EST / 7am PST / 3pm BST today.

As far as we know, however, Apple won’t be announcing any new smartwatches today. This will be an iPad-focused event, though there are rumours that we could see some new Apple Watch bands.

It’s more likely that this is simply a very good deal, issued at a time when there will be even more focus on Apple’s range of products than usual.

Take it from us – the Apple Watch SE 2 is a brilliant purchase anyway, and this deal is just the cherry on the cake. We awarded it 4.5 out of 5 in our review last year, calling it an “Excellent entry-level wearable”.

That’s in reference to the fact that this is Apple’s most affordable model, yet it still offers a very complete Apple Watch experience.

We really like its excellent software, wide customisation options, and accurate fitness tracking capabilities. It really isn’t all that different to the full-priced Apple Watch Series 8, and it even looks much the same.

Suffice to say, now that the Apple Watch SE price has dropped below £200, it’s an even easier recommendation to make.

You might like…

Kindle Scribe is now massively reduced in time for the summer holiday

Kindle Scribe is now massively reduced in time for the summer holiday

Jessica Gorringe 2 mins ago
This Beats Studio Buds Plus deal upstages the AirPods Pro

This Beats Studio Buds Plus deal upstages the AirPods Pro

Jon Mundy 38 mins ago
Google’s Pixel 8 is now less than £500 for a limited time

Google’s Pixel 8 is now less than £500 for a limited time

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Dyson’s Corrale hair straightener just plummeted to an affordable price

Dyson’s Corrale hair straightener just plummeted to an affordable price

Jessica Gorringe 4 days ago
Now’s your chance to get a Dyson fan on the cheap

Now’s your chance to get a Dyson fan on the cheap

Jon Mundy 4 days ago
Dragon’s Dogma 2 just got its first big price cut

Dragon’s Dogma 2 just got its first big price cut

Jon Mundy 4 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words