This might be the best value Galaxy S24 deal yet

If you’ve been waiting for a price drop on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 then we’ve found the deal for you.

Amazon has just slapped the 256GB Galaxy S24 with a £150 price cut, letting you nab the phone for just £709 as opposed to £859.

While it’s true that Samsung phones tend to see some pretty severe price drops over their lifecycle, I’m surprised to see one of this magnitude so early on from the Galaxy S24’s launch. At that price, it’s significantly cheaper than the iPhone 15 (£799) and you’re getting more storage to boot.

Simply put, for a great, all-round Android device with plenty of software and security support ahead of it, you can’t go wrong with this offer.

Even though there’s an argument to be had that Samsung has been resting on its laurels for quite a few years with regards to its entry-level Galaxy S phones, it doesn’t detract from the fact that the S24 is still a great device to use.

Feeling great in the hand, the Galaxy S24 is a surprisingly compact phone that can easily be used one-handed. The screen is also slightly bigger than its predecessor, jumping from 6.1-inches to 6.2-inches. That might not sound like much but with incredibly thin bezels around the edges, the S24’s display is one of the nicest to look at.

Hardware aside, the big feature of this year’s Galaxy phones is Samsung’s all-new Galaxy AI. This take on generative AI is among the better versions out there currently available for mobile, as it allows you to do some impressive things like generative fill in pictures and live translation during phone calls.

The cameras are more than up to the task too, putting out that classic saturated look that Samsung phones are known for. They’re the type of shots that stun with vibrant colours and a nice amount of detail, making them instant winners on social media.

As a final cherry on top, the S24 is set to receive seven years of software and security updates, making it a great investment for the future, and at such a massively reduced price, you can’t say fairer than that.