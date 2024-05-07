Google’s Pixel 8 is now less than £500 for a limited time

You can currently buy a Google Pixel 8 for less that £500, though this great deal is only going to be around for a limited time.

UK mobile virtual network (MVNO) GiffGaff is selling the Pixel 8 for £499, which is a huge £150 saving on the phone’s £649 RRP.

Get the Pixel 8 for just £499 for a limited time The Pixel 8 is selling for just £499 for a limited time over at GiffGaff. GiffGaff

Save £150

Now £499 View Deal

This is for a phone that remains Google’s current compact flagship, and it will remain so for another six months or so. What’s more, with Google’s seven-year upgrade promise, the Pixel 8 is going to remain relevant for some time to come.

We awarded the Pixel 8 a very healthy 4.5-star review at the time of its launch, and we continue to rate it extremely highly. Our reviewer described it as “An undeniably strong camera-focused smartphone with charming AI features and exceptional long-term software support”.

The key to the Pixel 8’s appeal is a combination of its compact design, with a just-so 6.2-inch display, and an outstanding camera. Google’s image processing and AI enhancements are second to none, producing crisp, contrasty shots in all lighting conditions.

That aforementioned 6.2-inch display is a gem too, with punchy OLED colours, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a stellar 2000nits peak brightness.

Google’s Tensor G3 chipset provides solid performance, as well as enabling a bag of AI tricks like real time transcription. Google’s clean Android UI remains one of the very best in the business, too.