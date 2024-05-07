Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google’s Pixel 8 is now less than £500 for a limited time

You can currently buy a Google Pixel 8 for less that £500, though this great deal is only going to be around for a limited time.

UK mobile virtual network (MVNO) GiffGaff is selling the Pixel 8 for £499, which is a huge £150 saving on the phone’s £649 RRP.

This is for a phone that remains Google’s current compact flagship, and it will remain so for another six months or so. What’s more, with Google’s seven-year upgrade promise, the Pixel 8 is going to remain relevant for some time to come.

We awarded the Pixel 8 a very healthy 4.5-star review at the time of its launch, and we continue to rate it extremely highly. Our reviewer described it as “An undeniably strong camera-focused smartphone with charming AI features and exceptional long-term software support”.

The key to the Pixel 8’s appeal is a combination of its compact design, with a just-so 6.2-inch display, and an outstanding camera. Google’s image processing and AI enhancements are second to none, producing crisp, contrasty shots in all lighting conditions.

That aforementioned 6.2-inch display is a gem too, with punchy OLED colours, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and a stellar 2000nits peak brightness.

Google’s Tensor G3 chipset provides solid performance, as well as enabling a bag of AI tricks like real time transcription. Google’s clean Android UI remains one of the very best in the business, too.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

