Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Voxi just made the Pixel 8 cheaper than the Pixel 8a

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Want an Android smartphone that promises long-term software support, has a phenomenal camera setup with AI features and is cheaper than its budget-friendly sibling? Look no further than this Voxi deal on the Google Pixel 8.

Get a 128GB Google Pixel 8 for just £428.40 with Voxi and save £270 off the usual £699 RRP. Not only that, but it’s now less than Google’s budget-friendly offering, the Pixel 8a, which currently starts at £499. 

The Google Pixel 8 is currently less than the new Pixel 8a

The Google Pixel 8 is currently less than the new Pixel 8a

You can currently get a 128GB Google Pixel 8 for just £428.40 on Voxi. Not only is this saving over £270 on its RRP, it’s also over £70 cheaper than the budget Google Pixel 8a.

  • Voxi
  • RRP £699
  • Now £428.40
View Deal

In order to nab this Voxi deal you’ll need to order the handset with a minimum £10 SIM. This SIM can be cancelled immediately after purchase so you won’t be tied into a Voxi plan and won’t incur any future costs.

Launched in October 2023, the Pixel 8 is powered by Tensor G3 which is Google’s most powerful chipset to date, boasting impressively fast performance, AI features and an astonishing battery life of up to 72-hours. 

Not only that but its rear camera setup, which consists of a mighty 50MP main lens and 12MP ultrawide lens, means you can guarantee captured images will be clear, crisp and well-balanced. 

Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter hailed the handset as “capable of taking some truly stunning photos” with skin tones especially being “the most true-to-life skin tones of any phone”.

The camera setup is only half the story with the Pixel 8, due to the inclusion of Google AI which allows you to further enhance and edit your images and videos. Google AI is packed with editing tools including Magic Eraser which cleverly removes disruptive photobombers from your pictures, and Best Take which makes taking a decent group photo easier by putting the best facial expressions into one shot. 

We gave the Pixel 8 a near-perfect 4.5-star rating with Lewis concluding it’s an “undeniably strong camera-focused smartphone with charming AI features and exceptional long-term software support.”

As Google promises seven years of OS upgrades (which is industry leading), if you want an Android smartphone that will go the distance then the Pixel 8 is a great choice.

You might like…

This deal takes £200 off the iPhone 15

This deal takes £200 off the iPhone 15

Thomas Deehan 16 mins ago
Where to pre-order the iPad Pro 2024: Secure your iPad Pro today

Where to pre-order the iPad Pro 2024: Secure your iPad Pro today

Jessica Gorringe 23 hours ago
MacBook Air deals don’t get much better than this

MacBook Air deals don’t get much better than this

Thomas Deehan 23 hours ago
Apple killed off the iPad 9 and now it’s going cheap

Apple killed off the iPad 9 and now it’s going cheap

Thomas Deehan 24 hours ago
Forget the Apple Pencil Pro, the USB-C model is nearly half the price

Forget the Apple Pencil Pro, the USB-C model is nearly half the price

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Where to pre-order the iPad Air 6: Get the M2 iPad at launch

Where to pre-order the iPad Air 6: Get the M2 iPad at launch

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words