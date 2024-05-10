Voxi just made the Pixel 8 cheaper than the Pixel 8a

Want an Android smartphone that promises long-term software support, has a phenomenal camera setup with AI features and is cheaper than its budget-friendly sibling? Look no further than this Voxi deal on the Google Pixel 8.

Get a 128GB Google Pixel 8 for just £428.40 with Voxi and save £270 off the usual £699 RRP. Not only that, but it’s now less than Google’s budget-friendly offering, the Pixel 8a, which currently starts at £499.

The Google Pixel 8 is currently less than the new Pixel 8a You can currently get a 128GB Google Pixel 8 for just £428.40 on Voxi. Not only is this saving over £270 on its RRP, it’s also over £70 cheaper than the budget Google Pixel 8a. Voxi

RRP £699

Now £428.40 View Deal

In order to nab this Voxi deal you’ll need to order the handset with a minimum £10 SIM. This SIM can be cancelled immediately after purchase so you won’t be tied into a Voxi plan and won’t incur any future costs.

Launched in October 2023, the Pixel 8 is powered by Tensor G3 which is Google’s most powerful chipset to date, boasting impressively fast performance, AI features and an astonishing battery life of up to 72-hours.

Not only that but its rear camera setup, which consists of a mighty 50MP main lens and 12MP ultrawide lens, means you can guarantee captured images will be clear, crisp and well-balanced.

Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter hailed the handset as “capable of taking some truly stunning photos” with skin tones especially being “the most true-to-life skin tones of any phone”.

The camera setup is only half the story with the Pixel 8, due to the inclusion of Google AI which allows you to further enhance and edit your images and videos. Google AI is packed with editing tools including Magic Eraser which cleverly removes disruptive photobombers from your pictures, and Best Take which makes taking a decent group photo easier by putting the best facial expressions into one shot.

We gave the Pixel 8 a near-perfect 4.5-star rating with Lewis concluding it’s an “undeniably strong camera-focused smartphone with charming AI features and exceptional long-term software support.”

As Google promises seven years of OS upgrades (which is industry leading), if you want an Android smartphone that will go the distance then the Pixel 8 is a great choice.