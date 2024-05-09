Where to pre-order the iPad Pro 2024: Secure your iPad Pro today

If you’re keen to secure the newly announced iPad Pro upon its official launch, look no further as we’ve put together a list of all the main retailers you can currently pre-order from.

Officially launching on the 15th May, the iPad Pro is available in two sizes (an 11-inch and a 13-inch model), and has a host of impressive upgrades from its predecessor including an ultra-thin design and the all new M4 chip.

To ensure you’re one of the first to get their hands on the latest iPad Pro, we’ve rounded up available pre-orders right here and noted any additional benefits that come with choosing one retailer over another.

Where can I pre-order the iPad Pro 2024?

Amazon

Despite no extra freebies available from Amazon, pre-ordering an iPad from here may be preferred if you have Amazon Credit to use or prefer Amazon deliveries to other services. For extra peace of mind, you could also opt to have your iPad delivered to your nearest Amazon Locker.

Buy now: iPad Pro 11-inch from £999 / iPad Pro 13-inch from £1299 / iPad Pro 13-inch with Nano-texture glass and 1TB of storage £1999

John Lewis

Ordering the iPad Pro from John Lewis includes free delivery from 15th May. New subscribers will also get three month subscriptions to Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness Plus at no extra cost. If that’s not enough, John Lewis even includes a two-year guarantee for extra peace of mind.

Buy now: iPad Pro 11-inch from £999 / iPad Pro 13-inch from £1299

Currys

If you opt for Currys then you’ll be entitled to three months of Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness Plus for free. Currys also offers flexible payment options to help spread the cost of the device.

It’s worth noting that currently only the 11-inch model is available for pre-order at Currys and you will not be able to opt for an in-store collection, with home delivery being the only available option.

Buy now: iPad Pro 11-inch from £999

Very

Very includes three months of Apple TV Plus for free. It also offers you flexibility to spread the cost to suit your financial needs.

Similarly to Currys, only the 11-inch iPad Pro is available for pre-order at Very.

Buy now: iPad Pro 11-inch from £999