Amazon’s £170 Galaxy S10e sale is Wednesday’s top Black Friday deal

Amazon has turbocharged its early Black Friday deals this Wednesday, price slashing the excellent Samsung Galaxy S10e smartphone by £170 in one of the best mobile sales we’ve seen in 2019.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is one of the best affordable Android phones around, and despite only having launched a few months ago, it’s currently on the receiving end of a hefty 25% price cut over at Amazon as the best Black Friday deals keeping landing.

The Galaxy S10e normally sells for £669 SIM-free, but right now the 128GB model of the Samsung handset is down to just £499 – a discount of £170 but act fast as supplies are limited!

Cheapest ever Galaxy S10e deal on Amazon – Deal of the Day Samsung Galaxy S10e 128 GB Hybrid-SIM Android Smartphone The Samsung Galaxy S10e is one of the top Android handsets around and is 25% off this Wednesday as part of Amazon's Black Friday sales bonanza – a huge discount of £170!

The Galaxy S10e earned a nearly perfect 4.5/5 stars in our review, where we reserved specific praise for its high-quality display, speedy performance, and the attractive range of colours it comes available in.

“The Galaxy S10e is absolutely jam-packed with functionality and feels as capable and as premium as any other top-tier phone on the market,” we wrote in our review.

A 5.8-inch device, the Galaxy S10e features a Full HD+ display that utilises AMOLED+ screen technology and comes complete with HDR10+ support.

Under the hood, there’s a high-end Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 chipset (depending on your region, the UK version ships with the Exynos), while a robust 3100mAh battery should see you through the day in most scenarios – but it can be quickly juiced up thanks to 15W fast-charging if not and also supports wireless charging for convenience.

In our Galaxy S10e verdict, we added: “The Galaxy S10e takes most of the headline features from its flashier siblings and offers them in a package that’s easier on the wallet.”

It may still be a couple of days before Black Friday proper, but we’re confident this is one of the best Black Friday Amazon deals we’re going to see during the annual shopping event.

