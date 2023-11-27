The Sonos Beam Gen 2 price drop ends today

Today is Cyber Monday, which means it’s the last day of the blockbuster Black Friday deals. eBay has been offering some fantastic discounts and here is another for the Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar.

As has been the case with the other deals, use the eBay code BUYBETTER20 and you’ll get a further 20% discount on products. In the case of the Sonos Beam Gen 2, that means you can get it for just £324.

Was £399

Now £324 View Deal

The Sonos Beam is a soundbar that we awarded 4.5 stars, and it differs from the larger-sized Arc as it is a soundbar designed for smaller rooms. It’s compact size also means it’s a better fit for TVs that 55-inches and smaller.

Like the Arc, the Beam 2 supports Dolby Atmos, though it doesn’t have any upfiring speakers to push audio up and above to create that sensation of height and width to Dolby Atmos audio. Instead, it uses digital processing to create the effect, a performance we found to be very convincing as the sound from this soundbar is easily bigger than its small dimensions, capable of pushing sound into the room towards the listener.

Like the rest of Sonos’ products, it can ‘talk’ to other Sonos devices on the same network. It can connect to other devices via a multi-room network so you can play audio to one speaker or many around the house.

And as the Beam Gen 2 is a soundbar there is an upgrade path available in adding more speakers to turn it into a surround sound system. It can be connected to to a pair of One SL or Era 100 speakers to add rear speakers, as well as the Sub Mini to add more bass to the overall performance.

The Beam Gen 2 brings plenty of the same fun as the Sonos Arc but in a smaller form. This is a lot cheaper than the previous Black Friday deal which was at £400. That makes it a deal you won’t want to miss out on.

