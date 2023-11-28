Whoop, there it goes! Last chance on Whoop Strap 4.0 Black Friday special

The Whoop Strap 4.0 is my favourite piece of fitness technology and, even though the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are over, you can still snag a huge bargain when investing in your health and wellness.

Head on over to Amazon and you can get a Whoop Strap 4.0 with a 12-month subscription for £189. That’s the same price it was going for over Black Friday.

I reviewed the Whoop Strap 4.0 in 2022 and gave it a 4.5 star score from a possible five. The technology is primed for elite athletes to monitor their strain through activity and recovery through rest and sleep.

However, it all transfers wonderfully to recreational fitness enthusiasts, which I certainly counted myself among when testing the device.

The proposition, broadly speaking, is the ability to prime the body to perform. If you work out hard you need to recover just as hard in order to do it the next day and minimise the risk of injury. If you want to peak on a certain day, you can prioritise lighter workouts in the hope of hitting the peak green territory for optimum recovery and readiness. If you’ve been going too hard without getting enough rest, or you’re under the weather, you’re likely to find yourself in the red zone and should consider backing off a bit. You dig?

The complete package Pros The Strain/Recovery focus still feels ahead of the pack

Useful new daily health monitoring tools

New waterproof battery pack

Versatile wearing with Whoop Body accessories Cons Workout tracking can feel secondary at times

Subscription model only

No screen (could also be a pro) and no GPS

The Whoop 4.0 has a smaller form factor, new and more powerful sensors, and longer lasting battery life, which make it well worth the upgrade for anyone with a previous version of the strap. The company is going for a subscription-only model now, so it makes sense to have the latest version of the hardware, which is used by professional athletes across the world.

There’s no display, which can be a plus or a minus depending on whether you like to track your wellness without the distractions of an on board display. The app itself makes for a reliable dashboard for loads of metrics; there’s your daily strain, recovery through sleep, heart rate variability, burned calories, sleep, respiratory rate, blood oxygen levels, resting heart rate, skin temperature, and loads more.

I concluded that “Whoop 4.0’s smaller design, new sensors and new battery tech make it an extremely worthwhile update, especially with the new health monitoring capabilities. As useful as the Strain vs Recovery proposition remains, it still feels most useful for serious athletes. However, if you buy in, we think you’ll probably stay in.”

If you’re gonna buy in, now’s the time. Kickstart your new year fitness goals early.