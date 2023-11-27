Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Quick, top up on PS5 controllers while they’re still cheap

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Whether you’ve had your PS5 for some time or looking to grab an extra controller to go alongside a new console purchase, there’s rarely a bad time to pick a new one up. And, right now, the Midnight Black colour DualSense is massively reduced for Cyber Monday.

The DualSense controller represented a big step up for the PS5 controller experience but the price was boosted too. Thankfully, it’s now on sale. You can grab the DualSense Wireless Controller – Midnight Black for just £39.98 right now at Game, down from £59.99.

Save £20 on this stealthy Midnight Black DualSense Wireless Controller

Right now you can grab the Midnight Black Dualsense Controller for PS5 for a price of just £39.98, that’s £20.01 off.

  • Game
  • Save £20.01
  • Now £39.98
View Deal

It’s a strong offer on the DualSense as we’ve very rarely seen it fall below this massively discounted price. Game has knocked it out of the park here. It’s topping the most recent price of this controller on Amazon, which was up at over £60.

Is the DualSense PS5 controller worth buying?

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A peripheral which makes the PS5 a true next-gen experience.

Pros

  • A bold departure from previous designs that really pays off
  • Solid and weighty build quality gives off a premium feel
  • Haptic feedback and improved vibration motors are feel truly next-gen
  • Improved battery life compared to the DualShock 4

Cons

  • White colour scheme leads will lead to scuffs and marks

Here at Trusted Reviews, we gave the new DualSense a glowing review. The new design caught our eye as a big step up from what went before, offering a bulkier and more intuitive design. The haptic feedback and improved vibration motors truly make titles that take advantage of them feel next-gen. It’s also pleasing that the battery life was boosted from the PS4 controller too.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive DualSense PS5 Controller review.

