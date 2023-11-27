Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s iPad price cut is almost gone

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Amazon’s Black Friday sale is almost over. Don’t miss out on this fantastic saving on the iPad 10.

The 2022 Apple tablet is still available for just £437 on Amazon this Cyber Monday. That’s £62 less than its usual price of £499, meaning more money to spend on gifts this Christmas or stock up on iPad accessories such as a case, keyboard or Apple Pencil.

Save more than £60 on the iPad 10 this Black Friday

Save more than £60 on the iPad 10 this Black Friday

The iPad (10th generation) has fallen to its lowest price yet over on Amazon. Head there today to save £62 and get the 10-inch iPad for just £437 down from £499.

  • Amazon
  • Was £499
  • £437
View Deal

This is your last chance to get the iPad 10 at its lowest price yet. Run to Amazon now to swipe up this deal before the Black Friday sale is over.

Is the Apple iPad (10th gen) worth buying? 

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A great tablet, but the price rise is a shame

Pros

  • The design is a massive upgrade
  • USB-C is far more convenient than Lightning
  • Smart front camera placement
  • Unbeatable tablet apps and software

Cons

  • Huge price jump, especially in Europe makes its position in Apple’s iPad range confusing
  • Odd Apple Pencil integration
  • 64GB isn’t enough (256GB probably too much)

The iPad (10th gen) is a 10.9-inch tablet from Apple released in 2022.

The tablet comes in four vibrant colours and features a sharp 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone.

The iPad is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset and features Apple’s iPadOS software, along with Touch ID for secure sign-ins and Apple Pay.

There’s a 12-megapixel camera on the rear of the tablet for snapping photos and scanning documents and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor on the front for hopping on video calls with Apple’s Center Stage feature.

The tablet also features a USB-C port for charging and connecting accessories.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Apple iPad (10th gen) review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for more Black Friday Apple deals, including iPads and accessories, make sure to visit our guide.

Our favourite Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals:

You might like…

There’s a few hours left to get Amazon’s Pixel 7a deal

There’s a few hours left to get Amazon’s Pixel 7a deal

Adam Speight 50 seconds ago
This 5-star phone is now just £19.99 a month

This 5-star phone is now just £19.99 a month

Lewis Painter 17 mins ago
The official iPad keyboard is now a third of the price

The official iPad keyboard is now a third of the price

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Nescafe’s Dolce Gusto coffee machine has fallen below £30

Nescafe’s Dolce Gusto coffee machine has fallen below £30

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
This is the best PS5 SSD deal we’ve found in the Cyber Monday sale

This is the best PS5 SSD deal we’ve found in the Cyber Monday sale

Ryan Jones 15 hours ago
Grab yourself a £100 Cyber Monday discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

Grab yourself a £100 Cyber Monday discount on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones

Kob Monney 15 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.