Amazon’s iPad price cut is almost gone

Amazon’s Black Friday sale is almost over. Don’t miss out on this fantastic saving on the iPad 10.

The 2022 Apple tablet is still available for just £437 on Amazon this Cyber Monday. That’s £62 less than its usual price of £499, meaning more money to spend on gifts this Christmas or stock up on iPad accessories such as a case, keyboard or Apple Pencil.

Save more than £60 on the iPad 10 this Black Friday The iPad (10th generation) has fallen to its lowest price yet over on Amazon. Head there today to save £62 and get the 10-inch iPad for just £437 down from £499. Amazon

Was £499

£437 View Deal

This is your last chance to get the iPad 10 at its lowest price yet. Run to Amazon now to swipe up this deal before the Black Friday sale is over.

Is the Apple iPad (10th gen) worth buying?

A great tablet, but the price rise is a shame Pros The design is a massive upgrade

USB-C is far more convenient than Lightning

Smart front camera placement

Unbeatable tablet apps and software Cons Huge price jump, especially in Europe makes its position in Apple’s iPad range confusing

Odd Apple Pencil integration

64GB isn’t enough (256GB probably too much)

The iPad (10th gen) is a 10.9-inch tablet from Apple released in 2022.

The tablet comes in four vibrant colours and features a sharp 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone.

The iPad is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset and features Apple’s iPadOS software, along with Touch ID for secure sign-ins and Apple Pay.

There’s a 12-megapixel camera on the rear of the tablet for snapping photos and scanning documents and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor on the front for hopping on video calls with Apple’s Center Stage feature.

The tablet also features a USB-C port for charging and connecting accessories.

