Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Ninja’s Dual Basket Air Fryer still has its Black Friday discount on Amazon

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

One of our favourite air fryers, Ninja’s Foodi Dual Zone 9.5L model is down to an incredible price from Amazon for Cyber Monday right now, and you’ll have to be quick as the deal probably won’t be around for much longer.

At the moment, the AF400UKCP model is down to just £179.99, saving you £90 on its usual £269.99 list price. Considering what you’re getting for the money, this is an excellent deal on one of the most capable air fryers out there.

If this isn’t handy price cut on this massive Ninja air fryer isn’t the deal for you though, then it’s worth checking out the Trusted roundup of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen this weekend. Time is running out so it’s worth taking a look.

Save £90 on this capable dual zone Ninja 9.5L air fryer from Amazon for Cyber Monday

Save £90 on this capable dual zone Ninja 9.5L air fryer from Amazon for Cyber Monday

If you want to grab the flexibility of a big dual zone air fryer like this Ninja Food Dual Zone 9.5L option for less, it’s currently £179.99 from Amazon this Cyber Monday, saving you a sizeable amount on its list price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £269.99
  • £179.99
View Deal

The big thing with this Ninja air fryer are the two separate cooking baskets you can cook in, whether you cook two separate items in them on different functions, or you cook two things at the same time on the same setting. It gives you a lot of flexibility, as does the massive 9.5L cooking capacity, which is ideal for larger families.

What’s more, this AF400UKCP also comes with quite a vast array of cooking functions, including typical options such as Air Fry and Roast to more out there cooking styles like Dehydrate, giving you lots of different ways in which to make your favourite meals. Cleverly, you can also sync the baskets so they finish at the same time, saving any waiting around for when you want to plate up.

This model also comes in the black and copper colourway, which looks excellent, while its controls, with a mixture of buttons and tactile dials, are easy to navigate. It cooks quickly and evenly, and I’ve sworn by one for the last couple of years for cooking all manner of food. In addition, you also get some silicone tongs to use with the fryer in this bundle deal, which saves you some extra hassle, too.

Our favourite Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals:

You might like…

Last chance to get the Moto Razr 40 Ultra on the cheap for Cyber Monday

Last chance to get the Moto Razr 40 Ultra on the cheap for Cyber Monday

Max Parker 6 mins ago
Google’s Fire TV stick competitor is now massively reduced for Cyber Monday

Google’s Fire TV stick competitor is now massively reduced for Cyber Monday

Reece Bithrey 22 mins ago
Need a new mattress? Wait till you see Amazon’s memory foam offer

Need a new mattress? Wait till you see Amazon’s memory foam offer

Reece Bithrey 36 mins ago
Score a big EA Sports FC 24 discount this Cyber Monday

Score a big EA Sports FC 24 discount this Cyber Monday

Adam Speight 44 mins ago
Last chance to get a bargain Nothing Phone (2) 512GB for Cyber Monday

Last chance to get a bargain Nothing Phone (2) 512GB for Cyber Monday

Max Parker 54 mins ago
Now’s your last chance to take advantage of Currys’ incredible Oral B toothbrush deal

Now’s your last chance to take advantage of Currys’ incredible Oral B toothbrush deal

Reece Bithrey 2 hours ago
Reece Bithrey
By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

Reece has been writing for Trusted Reviews since 2019 on a freelance basis thanks to a few days’ work experience and writes about all things computing. He’s a soon to be graduate from the University o…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.