Ninja’s Dual Basket Air Fryer still has its Black Friday discount on Amazon

One of our favourite air fryers, Ninja’s Foodi Dual Zone 9.5L model is down to an incredible price from Amazon for Cyber Monday right now, and you’ll have to be quick as the deal probably won’t be around for much longer.

At the moment, the AF400UKCP model is down to just £179.99, saving you £90 on its usual £269.99 list price. Considering what you’re getting for the money, this is an excellent deal on one of the most capable air fryers out there.

If this isn’t handy price cut on this massive Ninja air fryer isn’t the deal for you though, then it’s worth checking out the Trusted roundup of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen this weekend. Time is running out so it’s worth taking a look.

Save £90 on this capable dual zone Ninja 9.5L air fryer from Amazon for Cyber Monday If you want to grab the flexibility of a big dual zone air fryer like this Ninja Food Dual Zone 9.5L option for less, it’s currently £179.99 from Amazon this Cyber Monday, saving you a sizeable amount on its list price. Amazon

Was £269.99

£179.99 View Deal

The big thing with this Ninja air fryer are the two separate cooking baskets you can cook in, whether you cook two separate items in them on different functions, or you cook two things at the same time on the same setting. It gives you a lot of flexibility, as does the massive 9.5L cooking capacity, which is ideal for larger families.

What’s more, this AF400UKCP also comes with quite a vast array of cooking functions, including typical options such as Air Fry and Roast to more out there cooking styles like Dehydrate, giving you lots of different ways in which to make your favourite meals. Cleverly, you can also sync the baskets so they finish at the same time, saving any waiting around for when you want to plate up.

This model also comes in the black and copper colourway, which looks excellent, while its controls, with a mixture of buttons and tactile dials, are easy to navigate. It cooks quickly and evenly, and I’ve sworn by one for the last couple of years for cooking all manner of food. In addition, you also get some silicone tongs to use with the fryer in this bundle deal, which saves you some extra hassle, too.

