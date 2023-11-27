Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Fitbit Charge 6 is a Cyber Monday fitness steal

Chris Smith

The Fitbit Charge 6 is the latest-generation fitness tracker and this time it’s packed full of Google goodness. You can save 15% on Cyber Monday.

Amazon UK is selling the Fitbit Charge 6 for £119. That’s a saving of £20 on the asking price on a device that was only announced two months ago. It even includes a six-month membership to Fitbit Premium.

This is still a Fitbit device by name, but the Google shines through with the Charge 6. There’s apps like Google Maps, YouTube Music and Google Wallet, making it a little more like a Pixel Watch in the form of a fitness tracker.

There are other significant upgrades too, including the most accurate heart rate sensor and resulting data ever featured on a Fitbit sensor. That’s partially due to the same algorithm that manages HR data on a Pixel Watch.

Actually, according to Google, it’s 60% more accurate during vigorous activities like HIIT, spinning, and rowing. That means more precise info on calorie burns and active minutes in your zones.

The Charge 6 is also better at connecting to popular exercise apps like NordicTrack and Peloton and Tonal, while the Charge 6 has 20 new workout modes to explore.

Because there’s built-in GPS, the ability to sync your music (up to 100 million songs on YouTube Music), Maps for directions and access to Google Wallet to pay for your post-workout latté, there’s no real reason to bring your phone out on the run.

So, if you love the idea of smartwatch functionality within a fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 6 fits the bill more than any device in the company’s storied history.

