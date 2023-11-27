Cyber Monday is just as good as Black Friday when it comes to securing a bargain on a smartphone, whether that’s SIM-free or a new contract. That also extends to refurbished tech, which gets even cheaper during the sale period.

That said, GiffGaff is offering an impressive deal on the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23, one of the most popular flagship smartphones of the year. While it has an RRP of £849, GiffGaff has it on sale for just £629, a reduction of £220. More specifically, that’ll net you the 128GB model in a Phantom Black finish.

The Galaxy S23 is now much cheaper than the Pixel 8 Get a refurbished 'like new' Samsung Galaxy S23 at GiffGaff for just £629, £220 cheaper than its £849 RRP. You'll need to get a £10 a month GiffGaff SIM to get the deal, but this can be cancelled after a month.

£220 off

£629 View Deal

You’ll need to add a £10 per month rolling SIM-only contract if you’re not an existing GiffGaff member, but this can be cancelled after the first month.

Don’t let the refurbished nature of the Galaxy S23 put you off, either; GiffGaff claims it’s “like new” with “no visible scratches on the screen or body”, so you’re essentially getting close to a brand-new smartphone. Plus, it comes with an extended 24-month warranty for added peace of mind, and you’ll also be helping save perfectly good tech from landfills.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 worth buying?

A tempting flagship designed for one-handed use Pros Pocketable, minimalistic design

All-day battery life

True flagship performance Cons Near-identical to Galaxy S22

Slow charge speeds

Display only drops to 48Hz



In 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 stands out as one of the most sought-after phones, and the reasons behind its popularity are clear. Despite its easily manageable size and 6.1-inch display, it maintains the flagship experience through and through.

A significant contributor to its power is the exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, offering enhanced performance compared to the standard 8 Gen 2 found in most flagship competitors. Coupled with a compact FHD+ AMOLED display featuring a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, the phone effortlessly tackles tasks with seamless finesse.

This capability extends to the camera setup, featuring a triple camera arrangement on the rear that provides a versatile shooting experience. While its zoom capabilities may not match those of the top-tier S23 Ultra, for most users, it’ll more than do the job. The captured images boast crispness and vibrancy, showcasing ample detail in well-lit conditions, with commendable low-light performance.

Add to the mix Samsung’s commitment to multi-year OS upgrades, all-day battery life, and a premium design, and you have a compact smartphone that not only meets but exceeds expectations, promising years of reliable service.

In our review of the Galaxy S23, we remarked, “While it might not deviate significantly from last year’s Galaxy S22, the Samsung Galaxy S23 remains an excellent compact choice without much compromise. It delivers top-end performance, versatile camera chops, and, for the first time, true all-day battery life.”

To find out more, take a look at our full Samsung Galaxy S23 review.

