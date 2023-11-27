Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy S23 is now much cheaper than the Pixel 8

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Cyber Monday is just as good as Black Friday when it comes to securing a bargain on a smartphone, whether that’s SIM-free or a new contract. That also extends to refurbished tech, which gets even cheaper during the sale period.

That said, GiffGaff is offering an impressive deal on the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23, one of the most popular flagship smartphones of the year. While it has an RRP of £849, GiffGaff has it on sale for just £629, a reduction of £220. More specifically, that’ll net you the 128GB model in a Phantom Black finish.

The Galaxy S23 is now much cheaper than the Pixel 8

The Galaxy S23 is now much cheaper than the Pixel 8

Get a refurbished ‘like new’ Samsung Galaxy S23 at GiffGaff for just £629, £220 cheaper than its £849 RRP. You’ll need to get a £10 a month GiffGaff SIM to get the deal, but this can be cancelled after a month.

  • GiffGaff
  • £220 off
  • £629
View Deal

You’ll need to add a £10 per month rolling SIM-only contract if you’re not an existing GiffGaff member, but this can be cancelled after the first month.

Don’t let the refurbished nature of the Galaxy S23 put you off, either; GiffGaff claims it’s “like new” with “no visible scratches on the screen or body”, so you’re essentially getting close to a brand-new smartphone. Plus, it comes with an extended 24-month warranty for added peace of mind, and you’ll also be helping save perfectly good tech from landfills.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 worth buying?

Samsung Galaxy S23 in-hand
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A tempting flagship designed for one-handed use

Pros

  • Pocketable, minimalistic design
  • All-day battery life
  • True flagship performance

Cons

  • Near-identical to Galaxy S22
  • Slow charge speeds
  • Display only drops to 48Hz


In 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 stands out as one of the most sought-after phones, and the reasons behind its popularity are clear. Despite its easily manageable size and 6.1-inch display, it maintains the flagship experience through and through.

A significant contributor to its power is the exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset, offering enhanced performance compared to the standard 8 Gen 2 found in most flagship competitors. Coupled with a compact FHD+ AMOLED display featuring a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, the phone effortlessly tackles tasks with seamless finesse.

This capability extends to the camera setup, featuring a triple camera arrangement on the rear that provides a versatile shooting experience. While its zoom capabilities may not match those of the top-tier S23 Ultra, for most users, it’ll more than do the job. The captured images boast crispness and vibrancy, showcasing ample detail in well-lit conditions, with commendable low-light performance.

Add to the mix Samsung’s commitment to multi-year OS upgrades, all-day battery life, and a premium design, and you have a compact smartphone that not only meets but exceeds expectations, promising years of reliable service.

In our review of the Galaxy S23, we remarked, “While it might not deviate significantly from last year’s Galaxy S22, the Samsung Galaxy S23 remains an excellent compact choice without much compromise. It delivers top-end performance, versatile camera chops, and, for the first time, true all-day battery life.”

To find out more, take a look at our full Samsung Galaxy S23 review.

Our favourite Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals:

You might like…

This bargain HP laptop deal is still going for Cyber Monday

This bargain HP laptop deal is still going for Cyber Monday

Reece Bithrey 20 mins ago
Echo Show 15 is now a dirt cheap TV with this Cyber Monday offer

Echo Show 15 is now a dirt cheap TV with this Cyber Monday offer

Kob Monney 21 mins ago
Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Live: Last chance for these tech bargains

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Live: Last chance for these tech bargains

Thomas Deehan 41 mins ago
Amazon’s iPad price cut is almost gone

Amazon’s iPad price cut is almost gone

Hannah Davies 44 mins ago
There’s a few hours left to get Amazon’s Pixel 7a deal

There’s a few hours left to get Amazon’s Pixel 7a deal

Adam Speight 45 mins ago
This 5-star phone is now just £19.99 a month

This 5-star phone is now just £19.99 a month

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.