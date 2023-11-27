Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

This could be your last chance to get cheap AirPods before Christmas

Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) make for some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds we’ve tested, and if you want to get them at a discount, this Amazon Cyber Monday deal may be your last chance before Christmas.

The big online retailer has knocked them down by 13% to put them under £200 – £199 to be precise – giving you a handy £30 or so discount on their usual list price.

If this isn’t the AirPods Pro 2 deal from Amazon isn’t for you though, then it’s worth checking out the Trusted roundup of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen this weekend, including all manner of other options on wireless headphones galore. Time is running out so it’s worth taking a look.

If you’re after a pair of second-gen AirPods Pro for cheap this Cyber Monday, then this deal from Amazon at £199 may be your last chance before Christmas.

Are the AirPods Pro 2 worth buying?

Some of the best ANC earbuds around

Pros

  • Excellent ANC
  • Rich, warm sound
  • Charging case gets some neat features

Cons

  • Many of the best features are iPhone and Mac only

The AirPods Pro 2 impressed us when they were released last year with some fantastic noise cancellation and a rich, warm sound which made listening to music a pleasure. The addition of the new H2 chipset adds some new custom drivers and amplifiers which bring out the best in all sorts of music, whether it was Arctic Monkeys or Kendrick Lamar.

In addition, its connectivity with Apple devices especially is strong and the claimed 6-hour battery life on the buds with ANC is solid, too. The best features are saved for iPhone and Mac, but if you’re a user of those platforms, you can benefit from seamless integration and switching between connected devices, as well as the addition of the U1 chip to offer Find-My type powers if you end up misplacing your AirPods.

Their design hasn’t changed much since the original model, but that isn’t such a bad thing, with a comfortable fit and great charging case. That itself has seen some handy upgrades including a lanyard loop for attaching a wrist strap, and the addition of a speaker for providing audible feedback for connectivity and alerts.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

