This could be your last chance to get cheap AirPods before Christmas

Are the AirPods Pro 2 worth buying?

Some of the best ANC earbuds around Pros Excellent ANC

Rich, warm sound

Charging case gets some neat features Cons Many of the best features are iPhone and Mac only

The AirPods Pro 2 impressed us when they were released last year with some fantastic noise cancellation and a rich, warm sound which made listening to music a pleasure. The addition of the new H2 chipset adds some new custom drivers and amplifiers which bring out the best in all sorts of music, whether it was Arctic Monkeys or Kendrick Lamar.

In addition, its connectivity with Apple devices especially is strong and the claimed 6-hour battery life on the buds with ANC is solid, too. The best features are saved for iPhone and Mac, but if you’re a user of those platforms, you can benefit from seamless integration and switching between connected devices, as well as the addition of the U1 chip to offer Find-My type powers if you end up misplacing your AirPods.

Their design hasn’t changed much since the original model, but that isn’t such a bad thing, with a comfortable fit and great charging case. That itself has seen some handy upgrades including a lanyard loop for attaching a wrist strap, and the addition of a speaker for providing audible feedback for connectivity and alerts.

