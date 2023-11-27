Echo Show 15 is now a dirt cheap TV with this Cyber Monday offer

Anyone looking for an upgrade on their old Echo Show should have a gander at this Cyber Monday deal running for the Echo Show 15 at Amazon.

There you’ll find the Echo Show 15 + remote shipping for £209.99, a reduction of £89.99 from its original asking price.

The Echo Show 15 is effectively a small (15.6-inch) TV screen, especially as it comes with the Fire TV software baked in. As we described it on our review, it is the biggest Echo Show yet, a screen that can be wall-mounted or planted on a stand in your home.

It’s meant to be a replacement for a TV (or at least a small one), but it performs in the same way as any Alexa speaker does in terms of commands and requesting information. Alexa combined with the Visual ID feature can better detect people’s voices and faces, providing more personalised results.

Having a larger screen that previous Echo Show models also results in much better video playback than before. Most of the big video streaming apps are available in Prime Video and Netflix, and the display presents content with rich blacks, rich colours, and good contrast, and it’s able to deal with reflections without affecting the picture quality.

Another big plus about the Echo Show 15 is the way it integrates with widgets, allowing you access information such as your shopping list, calendar events, or recently played music. You can even pull in the favourite home devices you use through Alexa and control them through the screen. The addition of customisable widgets brings something new to the Echo Show series.

Since the Echo Show 15 went on sale in 2022, it’s only ever fallen to this price once, back in October. Seeing how rarely it reaches this price, if have been holding out for a Cyber Monday deal on the Echo Show, now would be the time to strike.

