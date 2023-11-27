Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

There’s a few hours left to get Amazon’s Pixel 7a deal

Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Google’s Pixel 7a has been out for some time, but as we await the Pixel 8a, it remains a stunning budget option. Until midnight, Amazon has it on sale alongside a 30W charger for Cyber Monday.

The Pixel 7a brings the simplicity of Google’s phone hardware range along with powerful software features but at a low price. Said Google Pixel 7a + Pixel 30W charger is now just £379 on Amazon, down from £449.

It’s a strong deal as you’re getting a truly excellent value phone in a bundle that has been priced as high as £499-£529 recently. But, its most recent cost, ahead of Black Friday has been that £449 mark, making this a true £70 discount. However, this offer is set to run out at midnight on Cyber Monday so you do need to act fast.

Save £70 with this limited time Google Pixel 7a bundle

Grab the excellent Pixel 7a and a Pixel 30W charger for just £379 right now on Amazon, down from £449.

  • Amazon
  • Save £70
  • Now £379
View Deal
Recommended

Google's 2023 mid-range phone is a triumph

Pros

  • Excellent camera for the price
  • Plenty of upgrades over the Pixel 6a
  • Smart software
  • Some nice colour options

Cons

  • Middling battery life
  • Achingly slow charging

The Google Pixel 7a carries on the exciting lineage of Google’s A-series phones, bringing top-tier features down to a reasonable price and within a piece of hardware that still feels surprisingly premium. The camera is remarkable for the low cost you are paying and the entire software experience is a breeze. With a 90Hz display, the screen experience, along with the colourful hardware design, looks great.

