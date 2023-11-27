There’s a few hours left to get Amazon’s Pixel 7a deal
Google’s Pixel 7a has been out for some time, but as we await the Pixel 8a, it remains a stunning budget option. Until midnight, Amazon has it on sale alongside a 30W charger for Cyber Monday.
The Pixel 7a brings the simplicity of Google’s phone hardware range along with powerful software features but at a low price. Said Google Pixel 7a + Pixel 30W charger is now just £379 on Amazon, down from £449.
It’s a strong deal as you’re getting a truly excellent value phone in a bundle that has been priced as high as £499-£529 recently. But, its most recent cost, ahead of Black Friday has been that £449 mark, making this a true £70 discount. However, this offer is set to run out at midnight on Cyber Monday so you do need to act fast.
Save £70 with this limited time Google Pixel 7a bundle
Grab the excellent Pixel 7a and a Pixel 30W charger for just £379 right now on Amazon, down from £449.
- Amazon
- Save £70
- Now £379
Google's 2023 mid-range phone is a triumph
Pros
- Excellent camera for the price
- Plenty of upgrades over the Pixel 6a
- Smart software
- Some nice colour options
Cons
- Middling battery life
- Achingly slow charging
The Google Pixel 7a carries on the exciting lineage of Google’s A-series phones, bringing top-tier features down to a reasonable price and within a piece of hardware that still feels surprisingly premium. The camera is remarkable for the low cost you are paying and the entire software experience is a breeze. With a 90Hz display, the screen experience, along with the colourful hardware design, looks great.
