Score a big EA Sports FC 24 discount this Cyber Monday

FIFA is dead, long live EA Sports FC. The EA title is now naming-rights-less but it remains very much the same, except for a big discounted price for Cyber Monday.

We are now in the era of the £70 AAA game and that’s not ideal. But, the latest and greatest football title from EA has been massively reduced. You can grab EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) for just £41.99 right now, that’s a solid 27% off.

It’s a solid deal for a AAA game that hasn’t been out all that long. The deal isn’t quite as good as the savings you might expect given it started at a price of £70, as it has been previously slashed down to around £59 on Amazon before this Cyber Monday cost cut.

We haven’t fully reviewed EA Sports FC 24 here at Trusted Reviews quite yet but a few of the team have gotten their boots on for a kickabout and it’s very much a typical iterative bump to the previous entry. The looks are a tad updated with the move from FIFA 23 to EA Sports FC 24.

Some of the big features touted by EA Sports include the new HyperMotionV system which aims to provide a more realistic experience than ever, and that’s boosted by new PlayStyles to make players feel more authentically themselves than ever. The new SAPIEN player models inside the upgraded Frostbite Engine make for extremely realistic player models too. Ultimate Team has been boosted by the inclusion of Women’s football for the first time ever, widening the net when it comes to creating your true dream team.

All the usual bits are there alongside Ultimate Team too, with Seasons, Pro Clubs, Player Career and Manager Career all present and correct. So, at just £41.99, Cyber Monday is undoubtedly the best time to pick up EA Sports FC 24 yet.

