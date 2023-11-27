Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

This 5-star phone is now just £19.99 a month

Lewis Painter
Mobile Editor

Black Friday is officially over, but we’ve still got Cyber Monday to rely on for bargains on all kinds of tech, including some surprisingly recent smartphones – both SIM-free and on contract.

Suppose you’re looking for the latter this Cyber Monday. In that case, we’ve spotted a particularly tempting deal on the Motorola Edge 40 Neo, a phone that we very recently awarded a full five stars and the Trusted Reviews Highly Recommended award.

More specifically, Mobiles.co.uk is offering a contract that bundles the phone with unlimited calls, texts and 250GB of 5G data to use on the iD Mobile network, all for £19.99 per month with absolutely nothing to pay upfront. That’ll get you the 256GB model in the Black Beauty finish.

If you’re looking for a superbly stylish phone that’s lightweight and slim and delivers a great all-round experience, look no further than the Motorola Edge 40 Neo.

Is the Motorola Edge 40 Neo worth buying?

Motorola Edge 40 Neo on a table
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

The Edge 40 Neo is a rare all-rounder that stands out in the budget market.

Pros

  • Thin, lightweight design
  • All-day battery life
  • Premium hardware despite the price

Cons

  • Mushy, inaccurate vibration motor
  • Some pre-installed bloatware

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is a smart choice for your next smartphone purchase, offering a great all-round experience despite a rather budget price tag.

Picking the phone up, it doesn’t look or feel like a wallet-friendly phone. It’s both lightweight (172g) and slim (7.76mm) with a curved 6.5-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate that beats even most of the flagship-level competition for a buttery-smooth browsing experience. It’s bright, detailed and makes for a great Netflix binge.

That’s backed up by a rather solid camera duo on the rear consisting of a primary OIS-stabilised 50MP sensor and an accompanying 13MP ultrawide. The primary lens is the main focus here, punching well above its weight in well-lit conditions and doing surprisingly well once light levels begin to drop. The ultrawide is also great for capturing scenic vistas.

Performance is solid, although this is one of few areas where the budget focus begins to shine through. It’s not slow in everyday use by any means, but you won’t be able to run many high-end games without sacrificing either frame rate or graphical quality. Still, for all but hardcore gamers, it should be more than sufficient.

Throw in a near-stock version of Android 13 with a few genuinely useful Moto tweaks, relatively fast 68W charging, and solid all-day battery life, and you’ve got a phone that ticks most boxes.

To find out more, take a look at our full Motorola Edge 40 Neo review.

