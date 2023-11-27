Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Last chance to get a bargain Nothing Phone (2) 512GB for Cyber Monday

We’re about to wave goodbye to the Black Friday shopping sale for another, but there’s still time to nab a bargain on a new smartphone.

Mobiles currently has this fantastic deal on the Nothing Phone (2). After an initial payment of £99, the £28.99 month contract gets you a whopping 250GB of data per month, along with unlimited calls and texts.

What makes this deal even better is that it’s for the huge 512GB version of the phone, which typically retails for around £699. Over the course of the two year contract, this deal equates to £794 so you’re getting all that data for £95 across 24 months.

Having 512GB of storage is great for storing loads of media, intensive games and other downloaded content. It’s rare to see phones with such large amounts of storage available this cheap.

If this deal isn’t for you, plenty of other Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are around. You’ll find the very best Cyber Monday deals in our continually updated live blog.

We are big fans of the Nothing Phone (2), with our review saying “Though it’s pricier than its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (2) is a tempting buy. It fixes the big complaints with the original while offering performance similar to that of flagships that cost much more. It also looks pretty cool with Nothing’s signature transparent LED-infused rear.”

Specs include a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh, a duo of 50MP rear cameras and a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset.

