Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Live: New discounts added
Even into Cyber Monday, Amazon’s Black Friday sale shows no signs of stopping as new price drops have been spotted on its website.
The last week and a bit have been an absolute whirlwind over at Amazon. Anyone who’s followed our coverage or headed over to Amazon themselves will know that the retailer has dropped countless deals on everything from smartphones to headphones, fitness trackers and even an air fryer or two.
Much like it did last year, Amazon has decided to avoid embracing the Cyber Monday sale, instead deciding to extend its Black Friday sale even longer than before. What this means is that while you won’t see the words ‘Cyber Monday’ appearing on the site, there are still plenty of new and existing offers on Amazon itself that are just waiting to be snapped up.
While there are still tons of deals worth talking about, the Trusted Reviews team will remain on hand to bring you the best of them. In Amazon’s case, we’ve even spotted a few offers that trump what was available during Black Friday itself, such as an extra £10 off the already discounted Fitbit Versa 4. To get a quick glance of the top deals available, take a gander at our quick round-up below, otherwise you can head on down to the bottom of this page and enjoy our curated live blog of Amazon’s best ongoing deals.
Best Amazon Black Friday Deals
FAQs
Unlike with Prime Day, it’s not an essential requirement to sign up to Amazon Prime in order to access the site’s Black Friday deals. With that said, being a Prime subscriber will net you faster delivery for the purchases you do make during the Black Friday sale.
To find out the previous price of any product on Amazon, all you need to do is install Keepa or CamelCamelCamel as an extension to whichever internet browser you’re using. Once it’s installed, simply head over to a product page and you’ll be able to see its price over time.
Live Blog
Cyber Monday is a great time to look for a new pair of headphones before the Christmas rush, and one of the best pairs we've found this year are the Sony WH1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones, down to just £290.68
Black Friday has ended but there are plenty of deals to be found on Cyber Monday and one of the best we’ve spotted is this one LG’s B2 OLED TV.
This TV has has already had a few big savings applied over the course of Black Friday, but it’s had a little extra snipped off for Cyber Monday to make this an unmissable deal. Initially sold at £1799, this 55-inch 4K OLED TV can be bought for £929.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are excellent times to invest in new wearables, and this hefty saving on the Fitbit Versa 4 is worth a look.
As part of Amazon’s Black Friday week sale, the Versa is now available for £159. That’s £40.99 – or 20% – cheaper than the £199.99 price we reviewed it at.
Been considering upgrading your vlogging setup from a phone to a 4K camera? Amazon has swiped more than £130 off the Sony ZV-1 this Cyber Monday.
Head to Amazon today to take the ZV-1 home for just £567 and save a total £132 off its usual £699 price just in time for Christmas.
We didn't think there would be any savings on the Apple Watch Ultra this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but we were wrong...
Amazon has cut £30 off the usual £849 RRP, bringing it down to £819.
This is the first time we’ve seen a tasty saving on the excellent Sonos Move this Black Friday shopping weekend.
This large, but still very portable, speaker has now been reduced by £100 for Cyber Monday – that means it is £299, rather than £399.
Samsung has reduced the price of its feature-filled MC28H5013AS microwave from £199 to £168.99. Get a new microwave that even has a fermentation feature on Amazon today.
You can now buy the JBL Charge 3, which has scored 4 &1/2 stars on our site, for £99 - £40.99 lower than the usual price.
Anker's 2-in-1 magnetic charger allows you to charge your iPhone and AirPods simultaneously on one stylish device. If you want to go cable-free, get this charger at 33% off for only £23.99.
The sleek, stylish Xbox Series S is on a great discount right now. To enjoy newest gen games at a super low price, get the Series S here - 24% down from £249 to £189.
The best-selling Bosch Cordless PSB 1800 LI-2 usually costs £126, but you can get it today for only £59.99. That's a 52% discount for this renowned drill.
The Honor MagicBook 16 is a 16-inch laptop that's designed to pace through productivity workloads, such as office work, web browsing and more. With the latest Black Friday discount, it's dropped down by £180.
Available now for £669.99 (WAS £849.99)
Breville's one-touch coffee machine features a 'milk reservoir' connected to an automatic frother and an easy cleaning function. You can get yours at 33% off for only £146.73.
Enjoy 50% off a Fitbit Inspire 2, including free Fitbit Premium for 12 months. Now only £44.99.
The Legendary Edition of Mass Effect, featuring all three installments of the trilogy, is now available at a 21% discount for only £16.99 on Amazon.
Reviewed and recommended by us, the Shark WV361UK 2-in-1 vacuum has seen a reduction of just over £100, for a new price of £169.
Add Alexa to your car with the Echo Auto. You can now save 52% and grab this device for only £23.99.
The Ring Intercom system has gotten a massive £50 reduction, bringing the price down from £119.999 to just £69.99.
This is the perfect pick for anyone who lives in a flat since it can be installed without changing the functionality of your intercom system and allows you to buzz people into your building through a simple phone app.
LG's stylish 144hz gaming monitor, the UltraGear 27GL63T-B, is on special offer - 32% off for only £169.99.
This four-pack of Tapo Smart Bulbs has just had its price slashed by 28%, bringing the price down from £41.65 to just £29.99.
Control your lights with just your voice thanks to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, or use the free Tapo app to control them via your phone.
The Garmin Venu 2 offers fantastic heart rate and GPS tracking and improved battery life, and this excellent fitness watch is just £259 on Amazon. That's 26% and almost £90 off.
Need a new pair of active noise cancelling earbuds? Amazon has slashed the price of the 2nd generation Echo buds by an impressive 45%.
We gave the SteelSeries Arctis 7 a 5-star review, making it one our top recommended gaming headsets. And you've even more incentive to purchase it in the Black Friday sale, as Amazon has wiped a giant £65 off the price, taking it down to just £94.99.
If you’re looking for an Android tablet that can rival the iPad Pro, this £150 saving on the Lenovo P12 Pro is a must-buy on Black Friday weekend.
The Android-based tablet with a bright and vivid 12.6-inch screen and impressive battery life is currently £150 off. You can get the Lenovo P12 Pro for £649.
Save £167 on your next action camera with the DJI Action 2 Power Combo
The DJI Action 2 Power Combo has seen a massive price dip this Black Friday. Head to Amazon now to save 45% and take the action camera and Power Module bundle home for £199 instead of £366.
The best Fire TV Stick remains absurdly cheap in this Black Friday deal
Until Tuesday, Amazon is offering the 4K streaming stick for £37.99 – a £17 discount off the usual £54.99 asking price.
This very slick looking Philips Hue Gradient Light Strip has seen a 37% discount for Black Friday.
While it has previously retailed for a high of £139.99, it's now available for £87.99 – that's a £52 discount.
The Apple Watch SE has just seen a sneaky price cut this Black Friday
Treat yourself to a smartwatch just in time for the New Year with this incredible Apple Watch SE deal.
If you're Still searching for the perfect Christmas present this Black Friday then this Kodak Step Camera gift bundle is a great deal at £92.99.
Black Friday 2022 is coming to an end, but there are still deals to be had.
One deal that is still running is a big saving on the excellent Kindle Paperwhite. The e-reader is now £94.99, which is a very healthy £35 discount on the usual £129.99 price tag.
Amazon’s Black Friday sale is continuing over the weekend and we’ve spotted this absolutely fantastic saving on a PS5 DualSense and FIFA 23 bundle.
Currently, you can get the two for £69.99, that’s a huge £30 saving.
Amazon, as part of its Black Friday sale, has reduced this SanDisk micro SD card from its original £69.99 price to a far more tempting £34.99.
That’s a 50% saving on this 512GB card and the cheapest we’ve seen it fall to recently.
The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop has seen a monumental £730 price cut for Black Friday, taking the price down to just £1419. This represents an absolute bargain, considering the portable is powered by an i7 Intel Core processor and Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU.
Get the Apple Watch Series 7 for under £300 - Apple’s premium wearable from last year is now available at a cut price thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal. Grab it while you can for just £299.
Save 56%. The Philips series 5000 shaver has been drastically reduced down from £169.99 to £74.99 at Amazon
Never miss a delivery with the Ring Video Doorbell Black Friday bargain. The wireless Ring Video Doorbell is available for just £59.99 in this Black Friday stonker.
The PureMate 2.21 portable dehumidifier has been reduced by 29% from £119.99 down to £84.99 at Amazon
Amazon have dropped the price of the Apple AirTag four pack by 17% from £199.99 down to just £99
Save £220 on these Bang and Olufsen noise cancelling cans. Get Bang & Olufsen’s H95 headphones for the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon, now available £549
Logitech’s MX Anywhere 2S is a handy little travel mouse, as well as a solid performer for office duties, and at £29.99 at Amazon, it’s a steal.
Another great deal on an Hisense 4K TV. While the 43-inch model is temporarily out of stock, the 50-inch model is still available and right now you can save a whopping 40% on the 50A6EGTUK, bringing the price down from £549.00 to £327.99.
The Philips Hue White and Colour smart lightstrip is now discounted by 33% over at Amazon, now just £69.99
Amazon is knocking £120 off this “incredible upgrade” for your PC gaming rig. With rapid r/w speeds and loads of storage, you can’t go wrong with this one. It's now available at just £259.99
The luxurious seven-layer mattress has been discounted to £273 this Black Friday. That's £147 off its usual price of £420, making the sale a great time to add the mattress to your Amazon basket.
The TP-Link Deco X60 AX3000 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system has seen a huge £150 discount, bringing the price down to a more affordable £249.99. If your home needs improved internet coverage, then this is the deal for you.
KitchenAid ‘Classic’ Stand Mixer is £180 off for Black Friday. Mixing it up on this Black Friday? Invest in a long lasting KitchenAid ‘Classic’ for all of your baking needs. It’s £180 off at just £349.99
Pick up a FIFA 23 digital code and PS5 dualsense wireless controller bundle over at Amazon, for just £69.99 (was £99.99)
The Pro Breeze 4.2L Air Fryer is now 17% off at just £99.99 over at Amazon this Black Friday
The Last of Us Part 1 on PS5 is now 40% off in honour of Black Friday - now just £41.99
The Sonos One SL speaker gets another £10 off! The Sonos One SL gets an extra £10 off its initial discount in the Amazon Black Friday sales. That's a saving of £50, now only £129
Treat yourself this Black Friday with this 55% discount on the Emma Premium mattress.
The Black Friday sale is the perfect time to start upgrading your home and this deal on the Emma Premium Super King Memory Foam Mattress is the best place to start.
This mattress has seen a massive 55% price cut, bringing it all the way down to just £593.55.
They may be part of last year's crop but the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are still a worthy buy, particularly when they're available at such a low price.
Now available for just £219 (WAS £350)
The M1 MacBook Air is less than £830 at Amazon right now
The M1 MacBook Air is a powerful laptop as is, and to get it for £829.99 at Amazon makes it an even better value propostion.
Get a Shark cordless vacuum cleaner for £170 less
The Shark IZ300UK cordless stick vacuum cleaner has seen a shockingly good 43% discount in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.
You can currently pick up the anti-hair wrap vacuum for just £229 down from £399.99.
The Echo Show 15 is now £50 off for Black Friday
The Echo Show 15 is a great bit of tech but arguably very overpriced. Thankfully, you can now snag one for cheap using this incredible Black Friday discount that’s brought the price below £200.
This might be the best phone for £450 we’ve seen all Black Friday
As part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale, the Oppo Find X5 has been severely price cut. You can now bag the phone for just £449.
Black Friday may have come and gone but there are still some incredible deals to be looking out for, and we’ve managed to spot one on the elusive iPhone 14 Series.
Despite the lack of a visible discount, the 128GB iPhone 14 Plus is now on sale with a £20 discount, bringing down it down from the original price of £949 to just £929.
Avoid the Apple price rises with this iPad Mini Black Friday deal
You can bag the iPad Mini 6 for £459 – a 19% saving from Apple’s current price.
As part of its Black Friday sale, Amazon has lopped a whopping £450 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB model., bringing the £999 RRP down to £549.
If you’d like to buy yourself a portable speaker, then this one from renowned brand Bang & Olufsen could be ideal. Thanks to a price reduction on Amazon, the Beosound Explore now costs only £139.99 when its normal price is £169.
Apple has been discounting its AirPods for Black Friday but its Beats brand of headphones have seen reductions as well, with the Studio Buds getting a tidy discount on its asking price.
Amazon has taken 32% off the RRP for the Studio Buds, reducing them from the listed price of £159.99 to a very appetising £109.99.
SSD storage is consistently coming down in price, and this is one of the standout Black Friday deals from Amazon if you want to upgrade your PC with a whopping 4TB of storage.
You can grab the Samsung 870 QVO 4TB from Amazon for £259.99, which offers a handy price cut on its £381.49 RRP.
Grab Pokemon Brilliant Diamond for £29.99 with this great deal.
It's a quintessential Nintendo Switch game, and its retro gameplay and familiar beats has won over a lot of fans old and new.
The WD_BLACK SN850 is the best SSD deal we've seen in the Black Friday sale so far. It's seen a monumentous 57% discount, taking the price down to an extremely affordable £58.99.
At Amazon, the Melomania 1+ has had another discount, bringing it down from its current £49.99 price to £39.99. We think that’s fantastic deal for these five-star wireless earbuds.
Amazon has chopped £10 off Apple's excellent ANC-toting earbuds, bringing the price down from the original £249 to £239.
In need of a powerful gaming laptop with all the trimmings? This Razer Blade 15 discount at Amazon might just be perfect for you.
Fancy a huge 12% saving on one of the best smart watches on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro? Step right this way.
Save £730 on the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop right now, as Amazon has included the powerful portable in its Black Friday sale. You can purchsse it right now for just £1419, which is an outstanding deal considering the laptop's specs.
Under the hood you'll find powerful specs such as an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU and Intel Core i7 processor. There's also a 512GB SSD here to ensure you don't run out of space for your PC games. And let's not forget about the Quad HD screen, which has a 165Hz refresh rate.
The price of these wireless earbuds have dipped regularly since its launch, and they hit £130 during Amazon’s second Prime Day event but £119 is the cheapest we recall seeing the LinkBuds S go for.
If you want to upgrade your home office setup, then this Huawei MateView monitor deal from Amazon might be to your liking, bringing its price down from £599.99 to £399.
Amazon has posted a number of great Black Friday deals this week, and here’s another one that might tempt you into a purchase. The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is now available for just £61.99, which is a saving of £48 (44%) on its original price of £109.99.
Planning on getting back in shape in the new year? Then the Fitbit Inspire 2 is worth checking out, which has seen a massive 50% discount for Black Friday, taking the price down to £44.99.
Its battery life can last up to 10 days, while there are plenty of features on offer including a heart rate monitor, calorie tracker and sleep monitor.
Hunting for the perfect gift for any snap-happy friend? Or maybe you’re just looking for a more nostalgic way to capture your own memories? This Instax Mini 11 bundle will have you sorted with everything you need to get started with instant photography this Black Friday.
OLED laptops are becoming more common as the days go by, and as a result, they’re also getting cheaper. A prime example is this Asus ZenBook Flip 14 OLED, which has had just under £200 taken off its price at Amazon for Black Friday.
There has never been a better time to start advancing your digital football career, as Amazon is offering up a download code of FIFA 23 on the Xbox Series X with a fantastic 30% discount, bringing the price down from £69.99 to just £48.95.
If you’re hoping to get a great deal this Black Friday, you can’t miss this Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) deal. It’s the best smart display you can buy and now it’s even better value.
There are a LOT of good reasons to own a dash cam. The 47% discount on this best-seller from ORSKEY is another good reason.
TCL's TVs are always high-value picks, now this 55-inch QLED is available for only £349.
One of Amazon's absolute classic products, the Kindle is still the benchmark for e-readers. Grab this lightweight edition with adjustable lighting with £35 off.
Logitech's premier range of gaming mice are seeing great value this Black Friday. If you know someone who wants to upgrade their gaming setup, have a look at the Logitech G Pro Wireless at an incredible 58% off.
We've been impressed with Ninja's products for a while now. Get £75 off their 3-in-1 food processor on Amazon this weekend.
Home security brand eufy have taken £90 off their 2-camera kit with impressive 180-day battery life. Upgrade your home's security with this offer here.
Amazon's best-selling Xbox series X controller is now over 1/3 off at only £34.99.
The aesthetically pleasing wireless Marshall Stanmore II speaker is now an incredible £140 off. Grab yours here for £189.
With laptops constantly slimming down, it's more important than ever to have cover for all the ports you may need for various devices. This is where Anker's 11-in-1 Hub adapter comes in, which can handle audio, video, charging, ethernet and more all at the same time. Right now it's 40% off for only £62.99.
Lenovo's Tab M10 comes with an EE sim with 20GB data, so you can watch shows on the go straight out of the box. It's now also one of the most affordable ways to watch things online, as you can grab it right now for only £149.
FitBit's Charge 5 activity tracker, which comes with 6 months complimentary premium membership, can now be snapped up for just under £100 on Amazon.
This iF Design award winning projector from Anker is a completely portable projector with 4 hours playtime on its independent battery. You can now enjoy cinematic projection with £110 off the asking price.
Corsair's highly regarded range of gaming keyboards are on special offer this Black Friday. That means you can grab this mini mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX switches at 33% off for only £79.99.
Bose's wireless, noise cancelling QuietComfort Earbuds are now £110 lower than retail, meaning you can get them for only £139 on Amazon.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 has seen its price plummet to £499 in this year’s Black Friday sale over at Amazon
Get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. Amazon has extended its free Music Unlimited trial from one month to three months. That means you can now try the service for an additional two months without paying a thing for a total saving of £19.98
Save a fantastic 33% on the Samsung 970 Evo Plus 2 TB SSD. It was £217.79 but is now available for just £146.99
Amazon is offering a generous DJI Mavic Air 2 drone bundle for £300 less than the RRP as part of Black Friday.
While not officially branded as a Black Friday deal, Amazon has quietly lowered the price of Apple’s new 11-inch iPad Pro with an M2 chip. You can now find it for £859, which is £40 lower than the £899 RRP.
The LG Gram is now on offer at Amazon for £600 off at £1,249.99, that's an impressive 32% discount
You can now get a refurbished Garmin Fenix 6S at 16% off for just £239.99 (Was £287.50)
This Philips Hue Light Bar deal is one of the best we've seen, bringing the price all the way down from £119.99 to just £73.99.
Save 20% on the Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones. Now available at only £127.96 (was £159.95)
Amazon have reduced the brilliant Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds by 36% from £250 down to £159
Save 12% on the Nothing Phone (1) on Amazon. Now available for just £349.99 (Was £399)
Save £45 on the JBL Flip 5 portable speaker, that's a massive 38% off, now available for just £74.99
The SanDisk128GB SD Memory card for Nintendo Switch has seen a huge 63% discount, taking the price down to an affordable £14.99.
Save 23% on the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Was £336.99, Now £259
Amazon are offering 25% off the Google Pixel 6a, making it our pick for the best Black Friday phone deal. Now available for £299
Currently, you can grab the stunning laptop with an 18% reduction on the typical £999 price you’ll pay if you went directly to Apple. Now available for £817.99
Amazon’s docked over £100 off the Powerbeats Pro, now making them only £169
One of the best things about putting together a smart home is the number of different items that are available - now you can consider integrating lights into your setup! These Phillips lights allow you to change light settings (including colour) with your voice and phone. Grab them with 52% off on Amazon today.
Oh mio Dio, Lavazza has introduced an absolutely massive 63% discount on their Voicy espresso machine - and this is a very Amazon product, given it is the first coffee machine to feature Alexa built into the device! Grab this favolosa machine for only £109.99 here.
Veteran gaming headphone company Turtle Beach has a very generous 50% off on these comfortable and sleek Recon 200s - get them now for only £24.99.
You've got to be quick! OnePlus's flagship 10 Pro (which is recommended by us) is now £200 off on Amazon, for only £699 total. However, this offer is strictly either for 6 days or while stocks last, so if you want this excellent deal on an excellent phone, act fast and click this link!
What was already a great value laptop has just become a major Black Friday deal. That's 49% off a 15-inch HD Asus laptop for a price of only £229.99.
Solar charging power banks are not only very smart, they're very affordable now too - grab your one here at 33% off for only £20.
Amazon have reduced the Xbox Series S down to just £189 (was £249.99). That's a massive 24% saving
Get 24% off the Huawei Watch Fit 2, an excellent fitness tracker with smartwatch features, which is now selling for just £99 (was £129.99)
Amazon have slashed the price of the Philips Essential Airfryer XL by -35%, meaning it's now available as just £129.99 (was £199.99)
The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 has seen a £100 price cut, dropping the price down to an affordable £249.99.
This makes the 2-in-1 Chromebook one of the best Black Friday laptop deals yet, especially for those on a tight budget.
You can now snatch up the latest Pokémon Scarlet alongside the Switch console for under £300.
Amazon has swiped £30 off its Paperwhite Kids tablet for Black Friday, meaning you can now pick up the 2021 e-reader, a cover and a year’s worth of Amazon Kids+ for just £129.99 (Was £159.99)
Save 30% on the Oppo Find X5 Pro. Amazon have knocked £310 off the price of one of the top flagship phones of 2022.
This ideal gaming laptop with a super-fast 165hz screen and an impressive GPU just had its price dropped dramatically from £2,149.99 to £1,419 - don't miss out!
Not only is it the perfect smart home starter kit but it’s also picked up an unbelievable 70% discount, bringing the Echo Flex and Smart Plug Bundle price all the way down from £49.98 to just £14.99
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is currently over 30% off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.
That’s a £17 saving on the usually £54.99 streaming stick, bringing it down to just £37.99.
While not labelled as part of its huge Black Friday sale, Amazon has currently reduced the price of the Pixel Watch LTE version by £33 – bringing it down to £346.46.
There's a 33% discount on the PS5 DualSense controller, which has had its price slashed from £59.99 to just £39.99 – a £20 reduction.
A great deal for all you gamers out there, Amazon's just discounted the Pulse 3D Headset which is a must-have accessory for anyone who wants to make the most out of their PS5 titles with truly immersive surround sound.
Now available for just £69.99 (WAS £91.17)
There's never a bad time to beef up your home security, especially when the Ring Video Doorbell has a sizeable discount in Amazon's Black Friday sale.
Now available for just £59.99 (WAS £89.99)
Amplify your favourite tracks with this astonishing discount on the Sonos One SL. A great speaker in its own right and the perfect opportunity to add another Sonos speaker to your ecosystem on the cheap.
Now available for just £139.99 (WAS £179)
Add some smarts to your coffee routine with the Lavazza A Modo Mio Voicy, which can whip up a delicious espresso simply by responding to your voice.
Now available for just £109.99 (WAS £299)
Protect your home with the substantial Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit which pairs seamlessly with Alexa to give you full control of your security system.
Now available for just £149.99 (WAS £219.99)
Keep the kids entertained this holiday with this deal on the all-new Fire 7 Kids Tablet, which comes with a protective case and a two-year warranty for peace of mind.
Now available for just £61.99 (WAS £109.99)
OLED TVs are well worth the expense if you appreciate a good movie night at home, and this deal on the LG A2 55-inch TV brings the price down considerably.
Now available for just £779 (WAS 1699.99)
If you're in the market for a SIM-free phone upgrade then look no further than Amazon's incredible discount on the superb Pixel 6 Pro – one of the best camera phones out there.
Now available for £585.30 (WAS £849)
The Sonos Sub has received a long awaited discount, bringing it back down to its lowest price yet, making this the best time to add it to your ecosystem.
Now available for just £599 (WAS £699)
Calling all Pokémon fans! Amazon's Black Friday sale includes a stunning Switch OLED & Pokémon Scarlet bundle that you won't want to miss.
Now available for just £233.98 (WAS £359.98)
The 5-star rated Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds have just seen a major price crash, making them more affordable than ever.
Now available for just £159 (WAS £250)
Stream your favourite Christmas movies in crisp 4K resolution with the now heavily discounted Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.
Now available for just £27.99 (WAS £49.99)
In need of an extra smart speaker on the cheap? You'll be hard pressed to find a better deal than what's currently running on the new Echo Dot 5.
Now available for just £26.99 (WAS £54.99)
Are you after a smart speaker to keep your young ones entertained? Look no further than the latest Echo Dot Kids, which has just received a substantial price drop in the Black Friday sale.
Now available for just £36.99 (WAS £64.99)
If you need a powerful smart display for your kitchen or living room then look no further than the outstanding discount now available for the Echo Show 10.
Now available for just £169.99 (WAS £239.99)
Horizon Forbidden West, one of favourite games of 2022, has just been given a major price slash in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. It even comes with a free PS5 upgrade for the game!
Now available for just £24.99 (WAS £59.99)
Call all readers and Bookstagrammers, the new Kindle Paperwhite has just dropped to its lowest price yet in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.
Now available for just £94.99 (WAS £129.99)