Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Live: New discounts added

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Even into Cyber Monday, Amazon’s Black Friday sale shows no signs of stopping as new price drops have been spotted on its website.

The last week and a bit have been an absolute whirlwind over at Amazon. Anyone who’s followed our coverage or headed over to Amazon themselves will know that the retailer has dropped countless deals on everything from smartphones to headphones, fitness trackers and even an air fryer or two.

Much like it did last year, Amazon has decided to avoid embracing the Cyber Monday sale, instead deciding to extend its Black Friday sale even longer than before. What this means is that while you won’t see the words ‘Cyber Monday’ appearing on the site, there are still plenty of new and existing offers on Amazon itself that are just waiting to be snapped up.

While there are still tons of deals worth talking about, the Trusted Reviews team will remain on hand to bring you the best of them. In Amazon’s case, we’ve even spotted a few offers that trump what was available during Black Friday itself, such as an extra £10 off the already discounted Fitbit Versa 4. To get a quick glance of the top deals available, take a gander at our quick round-up below, otherwise you can head on down to the bottom of this page and enjoy our curated live blog of Amazon’s best ongoing deals.

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals

FAQs

Should I sign up for Amazon Prime?

Unlike with Prime Day, it’s not an essential requirement to sign up to Amazon Prime in order to access the site’s Black Friday deals. With that said, being a Prime subscriber will net you faster delivery for the purchases you do make during the Black Friday sale.

How can I find an item’s price history on Amazon?

To find out the previous price of any product on Amazon, all you need to do is install Keepa or CamelCamelCamel as an extension to whichever internet browser you’re using. Once it’s installed, simply head over to a product page and you’ll be able to see its price over time.

Live Blog

Trusted Reviews

Been considering upgrading your vlogging setup from a phone to a 4K camera? Amazon has swiped more than £130 off the Sony ZV-1 this Cyber Monday. 

Head to Amazon today to take the ZV-1 home for just £567 and save a total £132 off its usual £699 price just in time for Christmas. 

Ryan Jones

The Honor MagicBook 16 is a 16-inch laptop that's designed to pace through productivity workloads, such as office work, web browsing and more. With the latest Black Friday discount, it's dropped down by £180.

Available now for £669.99 (WAS £849.99)

Chris Smith

If you’re looking for an Android tablet that can rival the iPad Pro, this £150 saving on the Lenovo P12 Pro is a must-buy on Black Friday weekend.

The Android-based tablet with a bright and vivid 12.6-inch screen and impressive battery life is currently £150 off. You can get the Lenovo P12 Pro for £649.

Max Parker
This excellent Lenovo Yoga AIO PC is available for under £1000 on Amazon todayIf you want to take all the hassle out of building a PC setup, this Lenovo Yoga All-In-One setup for £999 in the Black Friday Amazon sale might just be for you.Save £250, now £999
Max Parker

The Apple Watch SE has just seen a sneaky price cut this Black Friday

Treat yourself to a smartwatch just in time for the New Year with this incredible Apple Watch SE deal.

Was £239, now £219

Ryan Jones

Save £730 on the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop right now, as Amazon has included the powerful portable in its Black Friday sale. You can purchsse it right now for just £1419, which is an outstanding deal considering the laptop's specs.

Under the hood you'll find powerful specs such as an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU and Intel Core i7 processor. There's also a 512GB SSD here to ensure you don't run out of space for your PC games. And let's not forget about the Quad HD screen, which has a 165Hz refresh rate.

Trusted Reviews

With laptops constantly slimming down, it's more important than ever to have cover for all the ports you may need for various devices. This is where Anker's 11-in-1 Hub adapter comes in, which can handle audio, video, charging, ethernet and more all at the same time. Right now it's 40% off for only £62.99.

Trusted Reviews

Amazon are offering 25% off the Google Pixel 6a, making it our pick for the best Black Friday phone deal. Now available for £299

Trusted Reviews

One of the best things about putting together a smart home is the number of different items that are available - now you can consider integrating lights into your setup! These Phillips lights allow you to change light settings (including colour) with your voice and phone. Grab them with 52% off on Amazon today.

Trusted Reviews

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 has seen a £100 price cut, dropping the price down to an affordable £249.99.

This makes the 2-in-1 Chromebook one of the best Black Friday laptop deals yet, especially for those on a tight budget.

Thomas Deehan
Whether it's for working from home or building the ultimate gaming set-up, this offer on the sublime Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor should not be missed. It's one of the best ultra-wide monitors you can buy!Available now for just £949 (WAS £1149)
Thomas Deehan

A great deal for all you gamers out there, Amazon's just discounted the Pulse 3D Headset which is a must-have accessory for anyone who wants to make the most out of their PS5 titles with truly immersive surround sound.

Now available for just £69.99 (WAS £91.17)

Thomas Deehan

Amplify your favourite tracks with this astonishing discount on the Sonos One SL. A great speaker in its own right and the perfect opportunity to add another Sonos speaker to your ecosystem on the cheap.

Now available for just £139.99 (WAS £179)

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

