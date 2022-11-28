Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Live: New discounts added

Even into Cyber Monday, Amazon’s Black Friday sale shows no signs of stopping as new price drops have been spotted on its website.

The last week and a bit have been an absolute whirlwind over at Amazon. Anyone who’s followed our coverage or headed over to Amazon themselves will know that the retailer has dropped countless deals on everything from smartphones to headphones, fitness trackers and even an air fryer or two.

Much like it did last year, Amazon has decided to avoid embracing the Cyber Monday sale, instead deciding to extend its Black Friday sale even longer than before. What this means is that while you won’t see the words ‘Cyber Monday’ appearing on the site, there are still plenty of new and existing offers on Amazon itself that are just waiting to be snapped up.

While there are still tons of deals worth talking about, the Trusted Reviews team will remain on hand to bring you the best of them. In Amazon’s case, we’ve even spotted a few offers that trump what was available during Black Friday itself, such as an extra £10 off the already discounted Fitbit Versa 4. To get a quick glance of the top deals available, take a gander at our quick round-up below, otherwise you can head on down to the bottom of this page and enjoy our curated live blog of Amazon’s best ongoing deals.

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals

FAQs Should I sign up for Amazon Prime? Unlike with Prime Day, it’s not an essential requirement to sign up to Amazon Prime in order to access the site’s Black Friday deals. With that said, being a Prime subscriber will net you faster delivery for the purchases you do make during the Black Friday sale. How can I find an item’s price history on Amazon? To find out the previous price of any product on Amazon, all you need to do is install Keepa or CamelCamelCamel as an extension to whichever internet browser you’re using. Once it’s installed, simply head over to a product page and you’ll be able to see its price over time.

Live Blog