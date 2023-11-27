Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Last chance to get the Moto Razr 40 Ultra on the cheap for Cyber Monday

Max Parker
Editor

The Razr 40 Ultra is one of the very best foldable phones you can grab right now – and it’s affordable with this fantastic Black Friday/Cyber Monday saving.

You can currently get the foldable flip phone for £89 upfront and monthly payments of £28.99 over the 24 month contract. Once everything is totted up, that comes out to £761 – cheaper than buying the phone SIM free.

To make the package even sweeter, you can claim a free Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with wireless charging too. Can’t say fairer than that.

This particular contract doesn’t skimp either. There’s 250GB of 5G data to use each month, plus all the texts and calls you could want. The phone itself is the 256GB version, and it’s on the ID Mobile network which uses the Three network here in the UK.

Last chance to get the Moto Razr 40 Ultra on the cheap for Cyber Monday

Last chance to get the Moto Razr 40 Ultra on the cheap for Cyber Monday

You can currently grab the foldable flip phone for £89 upfront and monthly payments of £28.99 over the 24 month contract. Once everything is totted up, that comes out to £761 – cheaper than buying the phone SIM free.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • £89 upfront
  • £28.99 a month
View Deal

If this deal isn’t for you, plenty of other Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are around. You’ll find the very best Cyber Monday deals in our continually updated live blog.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra half-folded on a table
Recommended

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra certainly stands out in the clamshell market.

Pros

  • Premium clamshell foldable design
  • Genuinely useful 3.6-inch exterior display
  • Great camera performance from main 12MP sensor
  • Top-end 6.9-inch pOLED foldable display

Cons

  • Battery could only last about a day
  • Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is a year old

In our review of the phone, we said “The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra represents the pinnacle of clamshell foldables in 2023 with a premium design, game-changing exterior display, great camera performance and solid everyday use. The battery might leave some wanting more, but for most people, this won’t be too much of a problem.”

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

