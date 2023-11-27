Argos has the best Switch Lite bundle we’ve ever seen

The Nintendo Switch 2 looks to be on the horizon but there are few rumours about what’s next for the Lite variant. So, if a super portable Switch is what you’re after, this remains the best bet, and it’s on sale for Cyber Monday.

The Nintendo Switch Lite already offers immense value, giving you access to many stunning games. This bundle gets you off on great footing, offering up the Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: New Horizons + a free selected game for just £189.99.

This is an impressive deal as the Nintendo Switch Lite is often on sale for this very price but all on its lonesome. You’re getting the latest Animal Crossing bundled in too, that typically has a price of around £39.99. Then, there’s the free game, which allows you to pick from top titles like Bayonetta 3, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Metroid Prime Remastered and more.

Don’t miss this Switch Lite + Animal Crossing + Free Game bundle Argos has the excellent Nintendo Switch Lite portable, Animal Crossings: New Horizons and a selected free game for just £190 right now. Argos

Bundle

£189.99 View Deal

A Nintendo Switch with a smaller design and more affordable price Pros Design is robust, attractive and easy to use

Already boasts a fantastic library of games

Increased battery life compared to the base model Cons Nature of console means certain games are no longer supported

Local multiplayer is far harder to achieve without docking

We’re big fans of the Nintendo Switch Lite, it’s a remarkable way to get into Nintendo’s modern gaming ecosystem without forking out several hundred pounds. The design of this kid-friendly console is robust yet its many colour options are vibrant and wondrous. Alongside the excellent range of games, you get impressive battery life making this console great for travel.

