Argos has the best Switch Lite bundle we’ve ever seen

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

The Nintendo Switch 2 looks to be on the horizon but there are few rumours about what’s next for the Lite variant. So, if a super portable Switch is what you’re after, this remains the best bet, and it’s on sale for Cyber Monday.

The Nintendo Switch Lite already offers immense value, giving you access to many stunning games. This bundle gets you off on great footing, offering up the Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: New Horizons + a free selected game for just £189.99.

This is an impressive deal as the Nintendo Switch Lite is often on sale for this very price but all on its lonesome. You’re getting the latest Animal Crossing bundled in too, that typically has a price of around £39.99. Then, there’s the free game, which allows you to pick from top titles like Bayonetta 3, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Metroid Prime Remastered and more.

Don’t miss this Switch Lite + Animal Crossing + Free Game bundle

Argos has the excellent Nintendo Switch Lite portable, Animal Crossings: New Horizons and a selected free game for just £190 right now.

  • Argos
  • Bundle
  • £189.99
View Deal
Nintendo Switch Lite in turquoise
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A Nintendo Switch with a smaller design and more affordable price

Pros

  • Design is robust, attractive and easy to use
  • Already boasts a fantastic library of games
  • Increased battery life compared to the base model

Cons

  • Nature of console means certain games are no longer supported
  • Local multiplayer is far harder to achieve without docking

We’re big fans of the Nintendo Switch Lite, it’s a remarkable way to get into Nintendo’s modern gaming ecosystem without forking out several hundred pounds. The design of this kid-friendly console is robust yet its many colour options are vibrant and wondrous. Alongside the excellent range of games, you get impressive battery life making this console great for travel.

Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

