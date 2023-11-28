Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel Buds Pro are now even cheaper than during Black Friday

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you snapped up a pair of Pixel Buds Pro wireless earphones on Black Friday, you got a great deal. But not as good a deal as this one!

At an extraordinary £109.98, the Pixel Buds Pro are now cheaper than they were on Black Friday. Considering the RRP is £199, this is quite the saving.

The best deal we saw during the annual Black Friday shopping event was £121 on Amazon. This deal from eBuyer whoops the pants off that. Google itself is still selling the Pixel Buds Pro for £129.

Somehow, Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are even cheaper than the best deal we saw on Black Friday. Snap them up while you can at eBuyer.

If you haven’t heard of eBuyer, they have an “Excellent” 4.4 star score from almost 50,000 reviews on TrustPilot. The Buds Pro are in stock and are available for next day delivery.

This offer is on the charcoal pair of Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds, with active noise cancelling technology, up to 11 hours of battery life, a Qi wireless charging case, and water and sweat resistance.

Google's best wireless buds yet

Pros

  • Multiport support
  • Very comfortable
  • Excellent Battery Life
  • Strong bass

Cons

  • ANC can be a hit or miss
  • Not worth it for iPhone users
  • Fit isn’t for everyone

We love the strong bass performance, well-rounded playback, and the multiport Bluetooth support enabling connection to multiple devices simultaneously. Our reviewer gave the Pixel Buds Pro a four-star score and praised the great sound and ANC performance.

He concluded: “The Pixel Buds Pro are a worthy entrant to the wireless earbud market and a marked improvement over previous Google buds. They sound good, with particular strength in bassy tracks and the ANC works well inside. There’s also a wealth of nice extras, like wireless charging, multipoint support and tight Android integration.”

