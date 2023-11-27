Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Now’s your last chance to take advantage of Currys’ incredible Oral B toothbrush deal

We’re truly into the last knockings of Cyber Monday now and if you want to grab some bargains, now’s the time to do it. For those in need of a new toothbrush, here’s a popular option.

This Oral B Pro 3 3500 automatic toothbrush has had its price slashed by Currys, bringing it down to just £34.99 from a much higher list of £99.99, saving you £65, which is a crazy reduction.

If this isn’t Oral B toothbrush reduction isn’t the deal for you though, then it’s worth checking out the Trusted round-up of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen this weekend. We are entering into the final hours of the sale, so it’s worth taking a look.

Save £65 on this powerful Oral B Pro 3 3500 automatic toothbrush for Cyber Monday

Save £65 on this powerful Oral B Pro 3 3500 automatic toothbrush for Cyber Monday

If you’re after a powerful toothbrush with quite the hefty discount, look no further than this Currys reduction on this Oral B Pro 3 3500 which brings it down to just £34.99.

For those who want to step up from manual brushing and embrace all that electric toothbrushes have to offer, the Oral B Pro 3 3500 features some handy additional features and modes that make it worthwhile. As well as offering CrossAction technology which allows it to remove more plaque than your standard manual toothbrush, it also has a pressure sensor inside which flashes red and notifies you if you’re pushing too hard, so you don’t do any needless damage to your teeth and gums.

The Oral B Pro 3 3500 also has three brushing modes to choose from, with an every day Daily Clean Mode, as well as one specifically designed for Whitening. And if you’ve got any pain, then there’s a mode specifically for those with sensitive teeth, meaning Oral B certainly has you covered.

It even has an integrated timer reminding you to switch every 30 seconds, which is a really handy feature, and its 14 days of battery life gives you enough endurance to last for two weeks – perfect if you’re going on holiday, especially with its bundled travel case.

