Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Need a new mattress? Wait till you see Amazon’s memory foam offer

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

Getting a good night’s sleep is crucial at any time of year, and if you’re someone in need of a new mattress then this Amazon price cut on the Emma Original Mattress for Cyber Monday is definitely one to take note of.

The online retailer has slashed the price of the mattress by just over £140, bringing it down to a far more affordable rate of £269.50, which is quite the reasonable price for what is one of the best all-round mattresses we’ve tested.

If Amazon’s price cut on this small double Emma Original Mattress isn’t for you though, then it’s worth checking out the Trusted round-up of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals currently going. We are entering into the last few hours of the sale so it’s worth taking a look.

This Emma Original Mattress is 34% off at Amazon for Cyber Monday

This Emma Original Mattress is 34% off at Amazon for Cyber Monday

If you’re in need of a new mattress at home, this Emma Original Mattress has seen its price slashed at Amazon by 34% for Cyber Monday – don’t miss out.

  • Amazon
  • Was £411.18
  • £269.50
View Deal

First things first, this Emma Original Mattress is designed for a small double bed, with dimensions of 190x120cm, so it’s handy for those with space for that type of mattress, as opposed to a full-size double. A lot of student digs are small doubles, so it could be a solid buy before you go back to school in the New Year.

It comes with three layers of foam for added comfort, as well as a fully washable set of covers which is helpful for when you want to give it a deep clean alongside your bedding, for instance. It’s not too warm of a mattress to sleep in either, deals with two sleepers well without much motion transfer, and dissipates that heat well. Emma describes it as a medium firm mattress, providing a handy middle ground for most sleepers while also being firm enough to be supportive during the night.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

Score a big EA Sports FC 24 discount this Cyber Monday

Score a big EA Sports FC 24 discount this Cyber Monday

Adam Speight 9 mins ago
Last chance to get a bargain Nothing Phone (2) 512GB for Cyber Monday

Last chance to get a bargain Nothing Phone (2) 512GB for Cyber Monday

Max Parker 18 mins ago
Now’s your last chance to take advantage of Currys’ incredible Oral B toothbrush deal

Now’s your last chance to take advantage of Currys’ incredible Oral B toothbrush deal

Reece Bithrey 57 mins ago
The ultimate Xbox Series X Forza bundle is back in stock

The ultimate Xbox Series X Forza bundle is back in stock

Max Parker 1 hour ago
Argos has the best Switch Lite bundle we’ve ever seen

Argos has the best Switch Lite bundle we’ve ever seen

Adam Speight 2 hours ago
Save almost £500 with this SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S21 deal

Save almost £500 with this SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S21 deal

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Reece Bithrey
By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

Reece has been writing for Trusted Reviews since 2019 on a freelance basis thanks to a few days’ work experience and writes about all things computing. He’s a soon to be graduate from the University o…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.