Need a new mattress? Wait till you see Amazon’s memory foam offer
Getting a good night’s sleep is crucial at any time of year, and if you’re someone in need of a new mattress then this Amazon price cut on the Emma Original Mattress for Cyber Monday is definitely one to take note of.
The online retailer has slashed the price of the mattress by just over £140, bringing it down to a far more affordable rate of £269.50, which is quite the reasonable price for what is one of the best all-round mattresses we’ve tested.
If Amazon’s price cut on this small double Emma Original Mattress isn’t for you though, then it’s worth checking out the Trusted round-up of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals currently going. We are entering into the last few hours of the sale so it’s worth taking a look.
First things first, this Emma Original Mattress is designed for a small double bed, with dimensions of 190x120cm, so it’s handy for those with space for that type of mattress, as opposed to a full-size double. A lot of student digs are small doubles, so it could be a solid buy before you go back to school in the New Year.
It comes with three layers of foam for added comfort, as well as a fully washable set of covers which is helpful for when you want to give it a deep clean alongside your bedding, for instance. It’s not too warm of a mattress to sleep in either, deals with two sleepers well without much motion transfer, and dissipates that heat well. Emma describes it as a medium firm mattress, providing a handy middle ground for most sleepers while also being firm enough to be supportive during the night.
