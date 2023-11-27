Forget the Pixel 8 Pro when the 7 Pro is this cheap
Looking to buy a new smartphone this Black Friday? Don’t miss this incredible deal on Google’s 2022 flagship phone.
The 4.5-star Pixel 7 Pro is currently just £636 on Amazon. That’s a 25% reduction on the phone’s usual price of £849. Head to Amazon now to save £213 in time for Christmas.
Get the Pixel 7 Pro for just £636 on Amazon
Grab the highly-rated Google Pixel 7 Pro on Amazon for only £636, a massive reduction of £213. Enjoy top-notch features and save 25% on this unbeatable deal. Hurry while stocks last.
Don’t hesitate to take advantage of this fantastic offer. There are only 11 of these Pixel phones left in stock and they’re selling fast.
Is the Google Pixel 7 Pro worth buying?
The Android phone you'll want to own, even in 2023
Pros
- Excellent camera and loads of clever camera tricks
- The best version of Android on the market
- Priced well for the European market
Cons
- Charging could, and should, be faster
- Very glossy finish and some odd design elements
- Not a huge upgrade on the Pixel 6 Pro
- The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a strong value proposition compared to other big smartphones available in 2023.
- It has a great camera that takes detailed and vibrant photos in various conditions.
- The screen is bright and crisp, with a high peak brightness for HDR content and good visibility in direct sunlight.
- The design of the phone is ergonomic and comfortable to hold, with a stylish camera visor on the back.
- The phone is made from around 19% recycled materials, showing Google’s commitment to sustainability.
- It has an IP68 rating for water and dust protection, as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock for quick and secure access.
- The Pixel 7 Pro is powered by the Tensor G2 chip, which enhances AI features and provides smooth performance.
- There are several unique software features, such as Now Playing for identifying songs and Magic Eraser for removing objects from photos.
- The phone offers excellent call quality with background noise cancellation and haptic feedback for a satisfying user experience.
- While the battery life may not be exceptional, it can last a full day with moderate use and supports fast charging up to 30W (charger not included).
The Pixel 7 Pro is a fantastic phone even now a year after its launch.
The phone packs a sharp display, excellent call quality with background noise cancellation and a great camera for snapping detailed and vibrant images in different conditions.
The Pixel 7 Pro is powered by Google’s own Tensor chip which offers plenty of AI-powered perks, including the Magic Eraser and other impressive photo editing tools.
The phone is also rated IP68 for water and dust protection and has an all-day battery life when faced with moderate use.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Google Pixel 7 Pro review
