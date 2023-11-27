Save almost £500 with this SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S21 deal

Only two years ago, you would’ve had to spend £769 to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S21. Today, you can get the phone for as little as £279.

Amazon is selling the refurbished 128GB Galaxy S21 in excellent condition for just £279 right now. That’s a huge £490 off the phone’s original asking price, or a 63% discount.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is now just £279 Snag a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S21 in excellent condition for just £279. That’s a huge £490 saving compared to the price of the S21 at launch just two years ago. Amazon

Was £769

Of course, this price is compared to a brand-new, unrefurbished Galaxy S21. However, if you’re looking to be more sustainable with your phone upgrades, shopping refurbished is a great way to do just that.

According to Amazon, a refurbished phone graded excellent has no scratches on the screen and zero signs of cosmetic damage that are visible when the phone is held 30cm away.

The phone also retains 80% or more of its original battery life and is covered under Amazon’s Renewed Guarantee, meaning you can apply for a replacement or refund within the first year if the phone doesn’t look or work the way you expected.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S21 worth buying?

Hit or miss? Pros Much more affordable at launch than S20

Still a great screen (and it’s flat)

Snappy performance Cons Lack of microSD and WQHD+ resolution make it feel like an S20 downgrade

Doesn’t feel as good as previous S series phones

Minimal camera upgrades

The Galaxy S21 is Samsung’s 2021 flagship smartphone, sitting below the Galaxy S21 Ultra at a more affordable price.

This slim and stylish phone is powered by the Exynos 2100 in the UK or the Snapdragon 888 in the US, both of which are incredibly powerful chipsets.

Key features include a sharp 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display perfect for streaming content and scrolling social media and a 4000mAh battery with reverse, wireless and USB-C charging.

Turn the phone over and you’ll find a versatile rear camera array that consists of three sensors: a 12-megapixel wide sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. The phone can also record video at up to 8K, while the Director’s View feature allows you to capture footage from multiple cameras at once.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy S21 review.

