Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save almost £500 with this SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S21 deal

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Only two years ago, you would’ve had to spend £769 to get your hands on the Samsung Galaxy S21. Today, you can get the phone for as little as £279.

Amazon is selling the refurbished 128GB Galaxy S21 in excellent condition for just £279 right now. That’s a huge £490 off the phone’s original asking price, or a 63% discount.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is now just £279

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is now just £279

Snag a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S21 in excellent condition for just £279. That’s a huge £490 saving compared to the price of the S21 at launch just two years ago.

  • Amazon
  • Was £769
  • £279
View Deal

Of course, this price is compared to a brand-new, unrefurbished Galaxy S21. However, if you’re looking to be more sustainable with your phone upgrades, shopping refurbished is a great way to do just that.

According to Amazon, a refurbished phone graded excellent has no scratches on the screen and zero signs of cosmetic damage that are visible when the phone is held 30cm away.

The phone also retains 80% or more of its original battery life and is covered under Amazon’s Renewed Guarantee, meaning you can apply for a replacement or refund within the first year if the phone doesn’t look or work the way you expected.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S21 worth buying? 

Samsung Galaxy S21
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Hit or miss?

Pros

  • Much more affordable at launch than S20
  • Still a great screen (and it’s flat)
  • Snappy performance

Cons

  • Lack of microSD and WQHD+ resolution make it feel like an S20 downgrade
  • Doesn’t feel as good as previous S series phones
  • Minimal camera upgrades

The Galaxy S21 is Samsung’s 2021 flagship smartphone, sitting below the Galaxy S21 Ultra at a more affordable price.

This slim and stylish phone is powered by the Exynos 2100 in the UK or the Snapdragon 888 in the US, both of which are incredibly powerful chipsets.

Key features include a sharp 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display perfect for streaming content and scrolling social media and a 4000mAh battery with reverse, wireless and USB-C charging.

Turn the phone over and you’ll find a versatile rear camera array that consists of three sensors: a 12-megapixel wide sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. The phone can also record video at up to 8K, while the Director’s View feature allows you to capture footage from multiple cameras at once.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy S21 review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re hoping to bag the newest model, you’ll want to see this deal on the Galaxy S23.

Our favourite Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals:

You might like…

The Galaxy S23 is now much cheaper than the Pixel 8

The Galaxy S23 is now much cheaper than the Pixel 8

Lewis Painter 17 mins ago
This bargain HP laptop deal is still going for Cyber Monday

This bargain HP laptop deal is still going for Cyber Monday

Reece Bithrey 36 mins ago
Echo Show 15 is now a dirt cheap TV with this Cyber Monday offer

Echo Show 15 is now a dirt cheap TV with this Cyber Monday offer

Kob Monney 37 mins ago
Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Live: Last chance for these tech bargains

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Live: Last chance for these tech bargains

Thomas Deehan 57 mins ago
Amazon’s iPad price cut is almost gone

Amazon’s iPad price cut is almost gone

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
There’s a few hours left to get Amazon’s Pixel 7a deal

There’s a few hours left to get Amazon’s Pixel 7a deal

Adam Speight 1 hour ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.