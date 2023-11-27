This bargain HP laptop deal is still going for Cyber Monday

We’re into the last innings for this wild weekend of deals and some are still going strong. One of our favourite laptop deals is this excellent HP Envy x360, which has seen a sizeable reduction all through this weekend.

Currys has knocked £500 off the HP Envy x360 15 laptop’s £1099 list price to bring it down to just £599. That’s quite a ridiculous price for a laptop that’s this powerful, especially considering it comes with an OLED screen.

If this isn’t HP Envy x360 reduction isn’t the deal for you though, then it’s worth checking out the Trusted roundup of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen this weekend. We are entering into the last knockings, so it’s worth taking a look.

Take £500 off this HP Envy x360 in this Cyber Monday stonker at Currys If you’re after a solid mid-range laptop with a fantastic OLED display this Cyber Monday, you’ve got to take a look at this fantastic HP Envy x360 reduction from Currys that knocks £500 off its list price. Currys

Was £1099

£599 View Deal

This HP Envy x360 is a 2-in-1 laptop, giving you the flexibility to use it as either a tablet or as a conventional laptop, which is handy for creatives or those who need a touchscreen in their workflow. You also get a solid port selection with a pair of Thunderbolt 4-capable USB-C ports, a headphone jack, a Micro SD an HDMI out and a pair of USB-As

The big thing about this HP laptop is the OLED screen, which brings with it deep blacks and accurate, vibrant colours. Its FHD resolution offers a decent resolution too, while 15.6 inches of real estate gives you some solid space to work with.

Inside, it packs in an Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, offering 10 cores and 12 threads which should be handy for the mix of intensive and productivity-based workloads you’re likely to undertake. There’s also 512GB of SSD storage to offer some decent space for storing apps and media, while 16GB of RAM is enough to manage those more intensive workloads.

Our favourite Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: