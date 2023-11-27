Google’s Fire TV stick competitor is now massively reduced for Cyber Monday
Chromecast with Google TV is a solid competitor to the Fire TV Stick and what’s more, it’s now available for a cheap as chips price right now.
Currently, the Chromecast with Google TV is available from Amazon for just £22.99, saving you a fair bit on its usual £34.99 asking price, and giving you the powers of Chromecast for less.
If this isn’t handy price cut on this Chromecast isn’t the deal for you though, then it’s worth checking out the Trusted roundup of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen this weekend. We are entering into the final stage of the sale so it’s worth taking a look.
This Chromecast is wonderfully easy to set up, with it simply being a case of plugging it into a vacant HDMI port on your TV and somewhere to get power, and then following the steps on the Google Home app. It’s one of those devices you plug in, forget about, and it just works, and if it’s peace of mind you want, then the Chromecast is an easy streaming device to recommend.
This specific model comes with Google TV, and comes with a handy remote control for navigating the UI. Unlike previous models which solely worked on having a device casting to it, this model works with its own interface which gives you access to all manner of streaming apps including Netflix, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer and more besides, so you won’t be short of content to sift through.
While this particular version is capped at 1080p HD streaming and not 4K, it’s still a bargain buy and well worth picking up for the Google TV operating system which is among the best of its kind in this sector.
