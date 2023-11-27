Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The ultimate Xbox Series X Forza bundle is back in stock

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

There have been some fantastic savings on the Xbox Series X this Black Friday, and we’ve seen many of the most tempting bundles fall out of stock as the weekend progressed.

Thankfully, Argos has you covered with this Series X bundle that’ll set you back £409.99. That’s a saving of £29, but you can also grab an extra free game to make the deal even sweeter.

Included in this bundle is the 1TB console, Forza Horizon Premium edition with the Hot Wheels expansion and a choice of either Dying Light 2, Immortals of Aveum or Greedfall Gold Edition.

The ultimate Xbox Series X Forza bundle is back in stock

The ultimate Xbox Series X Forza bundle is back in stock

  • Argos
  • Save £29 + get a free game
  • £409.99
View Deal

If this deal isn’t for you, plenty of other Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are around. You’ll find the very best Cyber Monday deals in our continually updated live blog.

How good is the Xbox Series X?

Xbox Series X
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Our review of the Xbox Series X two years after release

Pros

  • Sleek and premium design
  • Xbox Game Pass offers a stunning level of value
  • Quick Resume is a game changer
  • SSD makes games and applications faster than ever

Cons

  • User interface and overall design is very familiar
  • Not as many high-quality exclusives as PS5 and Switch

Standing up against the PS5, the Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s attempt at a next-gen console and we’re big fans. The design is far subtler than Sony’s offering, even if it remains big, and features like Quick Resume allow you to easily get back into a game even when the console has been switched off. The SSD allows games and apps to load quicker than ever and of course, there’s Game Pass.

Sign up for Game Pass and you can play a load of games, including first-party Microsoft releases like Starfield and the recent Forza Motorsport title.

Our favourite Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals:

You might like…

Argos has the best Switch Lite bundle we’ve ever seen

Argos has the best Switch Lite bundle we’ve ever seen

Adam Speight 56 mins ago
Save almost £500 with this SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S21 deal

Save almost £500 with this SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S21 deal

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
The Galaxy S23 is now much cheaper than the Pixel 8

The Galaxy S23 is now much cheaper than the Pixel 8

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
This bargain HP laptop deal is still going for Cyber Monday

This bargain HP laptop deal is still going for Cyber Monday

Reece Bithrey 2 hours ago
Echo Show 15 is now a dirt cheap TV with this Cyber Monday offer

Echo Show 15 is now a dirt cheap TV with this Cyber Monday offer

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Live: Last chance for these tech bargains

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Live: Last chance for these tech bargains

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.