There have been some fantastic savings on the Xbox Series X this Black Friday, and we’ve seen many of the most tempting bundles fall out of stock as the weekend progressed.

Thankfully, Argos has you covered with this Series X bundle that’ll set you back £409.99. That’s a saving of £29, but you can also grab an extra free game to make the deal even sweeter.

Included in this bundle is the 1TB console, Forza Horizon Premium edition with the Hot Wheels expansion and a choice of either Dying Light 2, Immortals of Aveum or Greedfall Gold Edition.

The ultimate Xbox Series X Forza bundle is back in stock Argos

Save £29 + get a free game

£409.99 View Deal

If this deal isn’t for you, plenty of other Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are around. You’ll find the very best Cyber Monday deals in our continually updated live blog.

How good is the Xbox Series X?

Our review of the Xbox Series X two years after release Pros Sleek and premium design

Xbox Game Pass offers a stunning level of value

Quick Resume is a game changer

SSD makes games and applications faster than ever Cons User interface and overall design is very familiar

Not as many high-quality exclusives as PS5 and Switch

Standing up against the PS5, the Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s attempt at a next-gen console and we’re big fans. The design is far subtler than Sony’s offering, even if it remains big, and features like Quick Resume allow you to easily get back into a game even when the console has been switched off. The SSD allows games and apps to load quicker than ever and of course, there’s Game Pass.

Sign up for Game Pass and you can play a load of games, including first-party Microsoft releases like Starfield and the recent Forza Motorsport title.

Our favourite Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals: