My favourite Black Friday Apple Watch deal is still running

Thomas Deehan
If you’re still on the hunt for a new Apple Watch in the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale then this is the one you’ll want to go for.

Right now John Lewis has brought the 44mm Apple Watch SE 2 down to just £199, making it a bargain against its original £249 asking price and as an extra cherry on top, there’s even a two-year warranty included.

While it might be tempting to opt for one of the mainline Apple wearables, like the Apple Watch Series 9, I’d argue that your money is far better spent on the Apple Watch SE 2 for the sheer amount of value it offers with this deal.

For starters, the Apple Watch SE 2 boasts the same S8 chipset found in last year’s Apple Watch Series 8 so it’ll still receive software and security updates for years to come, and you can even make use of the latest Watch OS 10 upgrade which adds in tons of new features.

As someone who currently wears the SE 2 however, I can tell you right now that its best feature is the battery gains you get with the device. The only downside is that this comes as a result of the SE 2 not having an always-on display, but instead of having to keep one eye on the battery like I’ve done with mainline Apple Watches, I’ve been able to get two proper days of use on the SE 2, which is priceless for peace of mind.

If your iPhone ever runs out of battery then you’ll still be able to make purchases with Apple Pay on the Watch SE 2 which can be a lifesaver.

Outside of features like that, the Watch SE 2 is also great at fitness tracking with almost everything, from outdoor running to swimming at your local pool being covered here. It also goes without saying that the Apple Watch has some of the best third party support of any smartwatch out there, with apps for the likes of Calm, Insta360, Spotify and Trainline, just to name a few.

For these reasons and so many more, the Apple Watch SE 2 was already a bargain smartwatch but when it’s available for just £199 you should forget about the rest and just nab one. You’ll be glad you did.

