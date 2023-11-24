Black Friday Deals Live: Sale now on with mega discounts on the latest tech

Get ready folks, Black Friday is officially here and that means that’s a ton of great tech discounts currently available.

The long wait is over and the biggest day of the year on the tech calendar is finally here. Even though the excitement has been subdued somewhat from the fact that every major retailer, from Amazon to Argos, has dropped plenty of Black Friday deals already over the last week and a bit, we expect to see even more fantastic offers appear throughout the day.

Given that all the key retailers will be vying for your attention today, the worst thing you could do is open them all in separate tabs and jump backwards and forwards between each one in the search for a deal. It’s a pretty time consuming way of going about things, plus you’d be doing yourself a disservice as the Trusted Reviews team is currently hard at work finding the best deals on your behalf, so you don’t have to engage with the chaos and can get straight to the deals that matter.

To make things simple, we’ll be bringing Black Friday’s biggest bargains to this very page so you don’t have to waste any time. For those in a rush, we’ve compiled a short list of our favourite Black Friday deals below but if you have a bit more time to spare then keep on scrolling to check out our live coverage of the ongoing sale.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

If want to do a bit more research before diving headfirst into the cascade of Black Friday deals then we’ve also got you covered with our breakdown on how to find a good mobile deal, as well our extensive tech gift guide which can give you an idea of what to look out for in the ongoing sale.

It’s also worth mentioning (although this will be of no surprise to Black Friday veterans) that the sale will no doubt continue throughout the weekend and even into Monday, so if you don’t find exactly what you’re after today, there will still be some extra time to hunt down a bargain. As always, make sure to keep this page bookmarked or open on a tab so that you can return to it at a moment’s notice – because of the fast paced nature of Black Friday, don’t be too surprised if some of the deals only last for not much more than an hour.

Live Blog