Black Friday Deals Live: Sale now on with mega discounts on the latest tech

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Get ready folks, Black Friday is officially here and that means that’s a ton of great tech discounts currently available.

The long wait is over and the biggest day of the year on the tech calendar is finally here. Even though the excitement has been subdued somewhat from the fact that every major retailer, from Amazon to Argos, has dropped plenty of Black Friday deals already over the last week and a bit, we expect to see even more fantastic offers appear throughout the day.

Given that all the key retailers will be vying for your attention today, the worst thing you could do is open them all in separate tabs and jump backwards and forwards between each one in the search for a deal. It’s a pretty time consuming way of going about things, plus you’d be doing yourself a disservice as the Trusted Reviews team is currently hard at work finding the best deals on your behalf, so you don’t have to engage with the chaos and can get straight to the deals that matter.

To make things simple, we’ll be bringing Black Friday’s biggest bargains to this very page so you don’t have to waste any time. For those in a rush, we’ve compiled a short list of our favourite Black Friday deals below but if you have a bit more time to spare then keep on scrolling to check out our live coverage of the ongoing sale.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

If want to do a bit more research before diving headfirst into the cascade of Black Friday deals then we’ve also got you covered with our breakdown on how to find a good mobile deal, as well our extensive tech gift guide which can give you an idea of what to look out for in the ongoing sale.

It’s also worth mentioning (although this will be of no surprise to Black Friday veterans) that the sale will no doubt continue throughout the weekend and even into Monday, so if you don’t find exactly what you’re after today, there will still be some extra time to hunt down a bargain. As always, make sure to keep this page bookmarked or open on a tab so that you can return to it at a moment’s notice – because of the fast paced nature of Black Friday, don’t be too surprised if some of the deals only last for not much more than an hour.

Live Blog

Hannah Davies

If you’re looking to grill, air fry, bake, roast and more, don’t miss this fantastic deal on the 6-in-1 Ninja Foodi Max Health Grill & Air Fryer, now just £189.99 on Amazon. That’s a huge 37% off the grill and air fryer’s £299.99 RRP for a total saving of £110.

Hannah Davies

Adobe offers discounted Creative Cloud subscriptions to students and teachers and its even cheaper this Black Friday. Head to Amazon now to save 45% on all Creative Cloud apps and pay just £104.99 for a year’s access. That’s a huge saving of £85.56 compared to the usual £190.55 price of the student plan.

Hannah Davies

It was only last week that Amazon reduced the price of the iPad (10th generation) from £499 to £449, swiping a nice £50 off the price of the 10-inch iPad. Now, the retailer has made its Black Friday offer even more of a steal, slashing the price further to just £437. That’s a total of £62 off the usual price of the latest iPad 10.

Ryan Jones

Turn your living room into a home threatre by linking up the Sonos Beam (Gen 2 ) soundbar with your TV to enable cinema-grade sound.

Amazon has slashed £50 off the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), taking the price down to a far more affordable £399. So kick-off your home theatre in style with this outstanding deal.

Trusted Reviews

There’s a great cordless vacuum cleaner deal on Currys at the moment. The DYSON V15 Detect Absolute,

Thomas Deehan

There's nothing more important than a good night's sleep, which is why this incredible bargain from Argos is well worth shouting about. For its Black Friday sale, the retailer has brought the price of Emma's Memory Foam Double Mattress down from £570 to just £379.

Thomas Deehan

It's no secret that Ninja makes some of the best air fryers out there, but if you want a machine that goes beyond that, then look no further than Ninja's impressive 10-in-1 air fryer and cooker. This high-end appliance would usually set you back £249.99, but it can be yours right now for just £138.

Thomas Deehan

Very few companies know how to build an immersive home entertainment experience quite like Samsung, which is why this deal for the company's 55-inch 4K Neo QLED TV is well worth buying. Originally £2299 at launch, this set is now available for just £1089.

Lewis Painter

The mid-range Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a budget phone at Amazon at just £278.87, offering a healthy £170.13 off the £449 RRP. There is a catch though; it's a German import of the phone, which means you don't get the usual manufacturer's warranty.

Thomas Deehan

When it comes to vacuuming inside your car or in hard to reach places, a handheld cleaner is a much better option which is why this phenomenal discount on Shark's WandVac 2.0 is well worth nabbing. The handheld vacuum, which previously went for £179.99, is just £99.99 in the Black Friday sale.

Thomas Deehan

Android users in need of a high-end low-cost upgrade should look no further than this Galaxy S23 bargain. You can get Samsung's incredible handset with 250GB data for just £27.99 a month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront.

