Black Friday Deals Live: Sale now on with mega discounts on the latest tech
Get ready folks, Black Friday is officially here and that means that’s a ton of great tech discounts currently available.
The long wait is over and the biggest day of the year on the tech calendar is finally here. Even though the excitement has been subdued somewhat from the fact that every major retailer, from Amazon to Argos, has dropped plenty of Black Friday deals already over the last week and a bit, we expect to see even more fantastic offers appear throughout the day.
Given that all the key retailers will be vying for your attention today, the worst thing you could do is open them all in separate tabs and jump backwards and forwards between each one in the search for a deal. It’s a pretty time consuming way of going about things, plus you’d be doing yourself a disservice as the Trusted Reviews team is currently hard at work finding the best deals on your behalf, so you don’t have to engage with the chaos and can get straight to the deals that matter.
To make things simple, we’ll be bringing Black Friday’s biggest bargains to this very page so you don’t have to waste any time. For those in a rush, we’ve compiled a short list of our favourite Black Friday deals below but if you have a bit more time to spare then keep on scrolling to check out our live coverage of the ongoing sale.
Our favourite Black Friday deals:
- Pixel 8 Pro with 250GB data – £149 upfront and just £29.99 a month
- Pixel 7a with 250GB data – £9 upfront and just £17.99 a month
- iPhone 12 with unlimited data – Just £25 a month
- Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds – Previously £259, now just £219
- Ninja 3-in-1 Toaster – Was £149, now just £129
- Oral B Pro 3 3500 Electric Toothbrush – Was £99.99, now just £34.99
- Nothing Phone (2) SIM-Free – Was £629, now just £549
- Xbox Series X Console – Was £479.99, now just £359.99
- EA Sports FC 24 with PS5 DualSense Controller – Was £99.99, now £64.99
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5) – Was £44.99, now just £34.99
- Asus ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console – Was £699, now just £599
- Apple Watch Ultra – Was £849, now £599
If want to do a bit more research before diving headfirst into the cascade of Black Friday deals then we’ve also got you covered with our breakdown on how to find a good mobile deal, as well our extensive tech gift guide which can give you an idea of what to look out for in the ongoing sale.
It’s also worth mentioning (although this will be of no surprise to Black Friday veterans) that the sale will no doubt continue throughout the weekend and even into Monday, so if you don’t find exactly what you’re after today, there will still be some extra time to hunt down a bargain. As always, make sure to keep this page bookmarked or open on a tab so that you can return to it at a moment’s notice – because of the fast paced nature of Black Friday, don’t be too surprised if some of the deals only last for not much more than an hour.
Live Blog
If you’re looking to grill, air fry, bake, roast and more, don’t miss this fantastic deal on the 6-in-1 Ninja Foodi Max Health Grill & Air Fryer, now just £189.99 on Amazon. That’s a huge 37% off the grill and air fryer’s £299.99 RRP for a total saving of £110.
Mercifully, the new slimmer PS5 hasn't seen a price increase from the previous model and, now, Currys has slashed the price ahead of launch. The new Sony PlayStation 5 (Disc Edition) is now £459, with code SLIM20.
Honor’s Pad X9, which has always been very competitively priced for the specs, has stepped it up for Black Friday with a 22% discount. Get one today for just £139.99.
The Ninja Foodi Max is 35% cheaper this Black Friday. Get the 14-in-1 multi-cooker for just £199.99 right now and save £110 compared to its usual £309.99 RRP.
The incredibly highly-regarded Dyson V15 cordless vacuum cleaner is now available on a big discount thanks to this deal on Currys. Get the best in the business for £549.99, down from £699.99.
Upon its original release, you'd be forgiven for ignoring this headset that cost a whopping £449, but the price has steadily come down and it's now an absolute steal. The Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Portal (Xbox) is now just £145, down from £278.
Nutribullet's amazingly easy-to-use blender is now available with a big 33% discount. Grab yours for just £39.99.
The 4.5-star GoPro Hero 11 Black is 25% cheaper this Black Friday. Head to Amazon now to save £100 on this top action camera and get it for just £299 down from £399.99.
This bundle brings together the excellent Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the upgraded experience of the new Switch OLED and access to the wide-ranging Switch Online membership. It's a corker. The Nintendo Switch OLED Red/Blue + Mario Kart Deluxe + Nintendo Switch Online (3-month) for £269.85.
Remakes can be a bit of a mixed bag but, now down to under £25, this is an easy pick up to give the good ol' college try. The Dead Space remake is down to £24.99 right now, that's 44% off the typical price giving you a dose of nostalgia and some excellent contemporary tweaks.
We've seen a lot of offers on the Series X over the November deals season already but this is the best yet. The Xbox Series X is down to £341.86, down from £479.99 for Black Friday using code OFFER5 on Ebay.
The Ring Video Doorbell is incredibly useful for answering the door while you're away from home, whether it's to speak to the postman or scare away nosy neighbours.
Over at Amazon, it's just seen a stellar 50% discount, taking the price down to a bargain £49.99. Buy it in the Black Friday sale now!
The Tile Mate is a tracker that can be used to help you find your valuables such as keys, wallet or bag. Amazon has given the tracker a huge 25% discount, dropping the cost down to a bargain-tastic £14.99.
Worried about dropping your book in the pool while reading on holiday? Then check out the waterproof Kindle Oasis, which is now priced at a bargain £174.99 following a 24% Black Friday discount.
The mid-range superstar that is the Motorola Edge 40 is available with 250GB of data for just £19.99 per month with nothing upfront at mobiles.co.uk right now.
Adobe offers discounted Creative Cloud subscriptions to students and teachers and its even cheaper this Black Friday. Head to Amazon now to save 45% on all Creative Cloud apps and pay just £104.99 for a year’s access. That’s a huge saving of £85.56 compared to the usual £190.55 price of the student plan.
There are massive savings to be had in this Black Friday deal for the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless. At Amazon UK, the special edition version has been discounted by £130, which makes it even cheaper than the original model!
You can bag yourself the top-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on contract with 250GB of data for just £38.99 per month with £49 upfront at mobiles.co.uk. If you've been on the hunt for an upgrade, look no further.
Fancy a cheap way to give your TV smart features and Alexa voice control? Then the Amazon Fire TV Stick is the perfect solution, especially now it's been discounted to a bargain £24.99.
Get Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom for 43% off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Adobe's Photography plan usually costs £119.99 for a year’s subscription, but shop today and you’ll pay just £68.99. That’s a total saving of £51.
Calling all Star Wars fans! Amazon has slashed a whopping 52% off the price of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PS5 making it available for just £29.99. So if you've ever dreamed of becoming a Jedi, this is your best opportunity at a bargain price.
Samsung's flagship Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have fallen in price over at Amazon. You can save yourself £70 on the asking price for these four-star rated wireless earbuds.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is down to just £849 at John Lewis, and you can bag a free case by using code TABCOVER at checkout. That's the cheapest the 14.6-inch tablet has been since its launch back in 2022!
This 49-inch Acer Nitro ultrawide monitor has received a quite handy £60 discount from Box, down to £669.99
Sky is offering a fantastic bundle this Black Friday, incorporating Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment & Netflix, and Sky Superfast Broadband for just £36 a month.
The Ninja Air Fryer is now just £75 ahead of Christmas. That’s a huge 50% off the original £150 RRP of the air fryer, saving you £75 when you shop with Dunelm.
The affordable Google Pixel Buds A-Series true wireless have been made even more affordable in this early Black Friday deal at Amazon. They've been reduced to £71 for savings of £38 on the RRP.
Looking to bag a TV and a PS5 in one deal. Currys has a discount on the Sony A84L OLED and PS5 Digital editions, currently selling for £1588.
If you want to try out an iPad without the associated cost, Amazon has discounted the refurbished iPad 8 to just £175. It's rated as being in excellent condition and comes with a one-year warranty for added peace of mind.
CCL is offering a fantastic deal on this great Lenovo Legion T5 prebuilt gaming PC. With its Intel Core i5-11400F and RTX 3060 Ti combo, it’s a great option for 1080p gaming. Down from £1,149.98 to £699,99
The awesome Garmin 745 is down to just $249.99 for Black Friday. That’s $150 off the list price. It’s the perfect way to kick off your 2024 fitness goals early.
Get the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser, two ceramic cups and ten satchets of hot chocolate for just has £89.98 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s a sweet £19.97 saving compared to the usual £109.95 price of this bundle.
Save 24% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 this Black Friday. Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for £219 this Black Friday
The hybrid Google Pixel Tablet has seen its first discount since release in June, bringing it down to £499 at Amazon. That's £100 off its RRP, and considering one of our biggest complaints in the review was the high price, it makes Google's first-gen tablet a little more tempting.
The popular Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available on Amazon for just £877.26, a massive saving of £771.74 that makes it the cheapest the phone has been since launch!
EE is offering three months of free broadband and £20 a month off unlimited data SIMs.
Why buy an iPhone 15 when the iPhone 14 is this cheap? You can now grab the device along with 250GB of data for a mere £9 a month from Mobiles.co.uk
Black Friday shopping week is here and we've found this cracking deal for anyone looking to grab an iPhone 15.
Even though it has only been on shelves for a few weeks, we're already starting to see massive savings on the iPhone 15 arrive. This deal. on the ID Mobile network, gets you Apple's new device for £129 upfront and monthly payments of just £29.99.
Razer creates some of the best gaming laptops in the world, and the Razer Blade Pro 17 is one of the most luxorious with a 17-inch 360Hz display and powerful specs.
While it usually retails for close to £3000, the classy gaming laptop is now available for just £1699 following a major price cut.
Grab this family-sized Kenwood Dawn Kettle at half price from Argos. Was £50, now only £25.
Looking for a reliable and durable way to take your files on the go? The Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD is down to £61.49 for Black Friday, from £77.61. Ideal for transporting and transferring games, files and apps.
This deal, via ID Mobile, gets you the iPhone 15 Pro for a £59 upfront fee and £44.99 a month.
Over the course of the 24 month contract this comes out at £1138, which is only slightly more than you’d pay for the £999 device if it was purchased outright. And here you’re getting unlimited data (5G if you’re in the right area), unlimited calls and texts.
If you're looking for a PlayStation 5 bundle, GAME is offering one with an additional DualSense controller (making the total two), along with a copy of EA Sports FC 24 for £449.99.
It's just come out, we gave it a solid 4-star rating and it's already available at a discount. I'm talking about Super Mario RPG which is now available for £39.85, down from £49.99.
Save £500 on the Sony XR-65X95L – Snag a fantastic deal on Amazon for the highly-rated Sony XR-65X95L! Now just £1899.
Amazon is selling the brilliant Google Pixel Buds Pro for just £120 this Black Friday, marking a 40% discount
Is your gaming PC in need of an upgrade? Then check out this AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor deal, which bags your an ultra-powerful chip for just £350.97.
Amazon is selling the Oral-B Pro Kids electric toothbrush for less than half price this Black Friday. Was £50, now £22.49
The GoPro Hero 11 has been given a 25% discount over at Amazon, now available at just £299, down from 399.99
The 4 star rated Logitech Wave Keys keyboard can be picked up for just £41.99 over at John Lewis right now. That's a £28 saving from its previous price of £69.99
The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation are now on offer over with a 13% discount over at Amazon. Was £229, now £199
Looking for a gigantic gaming monitor with killer gaming specs? The Samsung Odyssey Ark fits the bill with a 55-inch 4K Mini LED panel, and has seen over £1440 knocked off the price to make it an absolute bargain.
Lenovo revamped its mid-tier gaming range earlier this year, and the new LOQ range was the result. It aims to give AAA gaming at a reasonable price. For Black Friday, it just got a bit more reasonable. At Box, the Lenovo LOQ 15i (RTX 4060) is down to just £999.99, at £300 off.
The mobiles.co.uk contract deal on the Galaxy S23 would've been tempting enough with 400GB of data for £32 per month with £75 upfront, but it's near irresistible with the addition of £100 cashback, a free pair of Galaxy Buds FE and a 12-month Disney+ subscription.
You don't want to miss this Ruing Doorbell Deal, which brings the camera down from £99.99 to £49.99. An incredible saving of 50%!
There are now three versions of the Nintendo Switch but, if you want the swankiest one, then it's this OLED one you should go for. Thankfully, the now sub-£280 price makes it all the more appealing. The Nintendo Switch OLED is now 5%, down to £279.95 for Black Friday.
If you're searching for a new foldable phone this Black Friday, Amazon has you covered with a whopping 46% (£771) off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, bringing it down to just £677.26. That's the cheapest it has been since launch in 2022!
The 5-star Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer has dropped to just £149 in Ninja’s Black Friday sale. That’s a whopping £70.99 off the air fryer’s usual price of £219.99 while this offer lasts.
The popularity of Air-Fryers has soared in the recent years, it's no surprise they are coming down price. This Black Friday Currys is offering the Ninja AF1000UK Air Fryer at just £79.99, that's a saving of just over £69
If you're looking to expand the versatility of your iPad or improve your home office set up The Apple Magic Keyboard is the perfect accessories and is now 24% off over at Amazon as part it's Black Friday sale. Now just £75
The ever popular Nintendo Switch OLED is finally available at a discount over on Amazon right now and can be had for £279.95, down from it's RRP of £295
The 5-star rated Sony WH-1000XM5 are on offer over at Amazon as part of the Black Friday sale with a 27% discount at just £279
Snap up EA Sports FC and a PS5 controller for just £64.99. Argos has slashed a huge £35 off the price for the Black Friday sale.
The 2023 flagship OnePlus 11 is down to just £466.50 at Amazon right now – a pretty spectacular price for our Smartphone of the Year 2023 that brings it comfortably into mid-range territory.
Our favourite vlogging camera for video quality has seen a huge Black Friday discount. Head to Amazon today to get the Panasonic Lumix GH6 for just £1325. That’s 34% off the GH6’s usual price of £1999.99, leaving you with a spare £674 to spend on lenses.
Always a popular item on sale, grab this Xbox Wireless Controller in classic Carbon Black with a 29% discount, now only £38.99.
The newest and fastest MacBook Pro, sporting the M3 processor, has just seen its first major discount - save £149 today on Amazon and get yours for £1549.97.
Save 20% on the Apple AirTag 4-pack. Amazon is selling the Apple AirTag 4-pack at a rare 20% discount. Now £95
Google’s Pixel series of smartphones have picked up some historic discounts on previous Black Friday shopping days, and it’s looking like we’ll see a continuation of that trend in 2023.
The Pixel 7a is now available with a mere £9 upfront fee on this £18.99 a month contract sold by Mobiles.co.uk. if that wasn’t enough, there’s also unlimited 5G data included. Can’t say fairer than that.
Treat yourself to a discount on one of Trusted Reviews' favourite TVs of the year, with the TCL Roku 55RC630K dropping in price to £349.
Pick up the Fitbit Charge 5 on Amazon right now and pay just £99. That's 42% off its original £169.99 RRP, leaving you with a total saving of £70.99.
Save 36% on the Apple Pencil 2 this Black Friday. Amazon is selling the Apple Pencil 2 at an all-time low discount of 36% this Black Friday.
Save £100 on the TicWatch Pro 5 this Black Friday. Amazon is selling the TicWatch Pro 5 at a huge £100 discount this Black Friday.
Save 35% on the DualSense controller for PS5. Amazon is selling certain colours of the DualSense PS5 controller at a 35% discount. Now £38.99
We gave this gaming-focused router a solid 4-star review when it was tested by one of our trusted experts, a solid score. That decent rating was given at the full price but the Netgear Nighthawk XR1000 is now just £139, down from £209.99.
iPhone contracts tend to be expensive, but not if you go refurbished. Case and point: you can get a refurbished iPhone 12 with 50GB of data for just £21.99 per month with £9 upfront at mobiles.co.uk.
We've tried and tested the TUF Gaming A15 and gave it a positive 4.5-star review. It brings mid-level AAA gaming power to a reasonable price. The laptop is on sale right now, with the Asus TUF Gaming A15 now £216 off, at £983.47.
mobiles.co.uk is offering a spectacular contract deal on the recently released Google Pixel 8. You'll get the phone with unlimited calls, texts and 5G data for just £27.99 per month with nothing upfront, and the retailer is throwing in a free £100 Currys gift card for good measure!
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds have only been available for a couple of months, but they've had their first notable discount courtesy of Amazon UK, bringing them down from £299.95 to £259.95.
eBay has discounted 58% off the price of the Certified Refurbished Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer this Black Friday.
The Ninja Speedi is now just £104.25 when you enter code BFNINJA25 at checkout. That's £145 off the air fryer's £249.99 RRP.
Amazon UK has discounted the Sonos One SL wireless speaker to £133, bringing it to the lowest price we've seen it on the site all year.
Don't delay if you want the Beats Studio Buds true wireless. They're available for less than £100 in this early Black Friday deal from Currys.
Currys has slashed the price of the Google Pixel 7 in half, making the flagship phone a budget option at just £299.50. That's the best price we've seen for the Pixel 7 to date, making it an incredibly tempting buy for those on a budget.
The GoPro Max has dropped to its lowest price yet over on Amazon. Shop today to save a massive 42% and get the rugged 360 camera for £279 down from £479.99. That's a total saving of £200.99.
Like many LG Gram laptops, this model comes with the caveat that you have to spend quite a bit to get it in your hands. These laptops also prioritise a lightweight so don't necessarily feel that luxurious for the price. However, with the LG Gram SuperSlim OLED down £600, to just £999, it's becoming a hard-to-ignore offering.
Honor's top-end flagship, the Honor Magic 5 Pro, is down to just £749 at Amazon – a saving of £200 compared to its regular £949 RRP. That's a particularly impressive price considering the high-end tech on offer.
This is a laptop we tested and loved, even at an around £1,000 price. So, now, being reduced far below that makes this offer an absolute steal. The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is now £679, down £370.
Not one to shy away from discounts on its own products, Amazon has lobbed 45% off the top-end Amazon Fire Max 11, bringing it down to just £134.99 – its lowest price since launch earlier this year.
It was only last week that Amazon reduced the price of the iPad (10th generation) from £499 to £449, swiping a nice £50 off the price of the 10-inch iPad. Now, the retailer has made its Black Friday offer even more of a steal, slashing the price further to just £437. That’s a total of £62 off the usual price of the latest iPad 10.
The Series X is yet to get a snazzy refresh like the new slimmer PS5, meaning this is still the latest and greatest Microsoft console offering you can buy. Thankfully, the purchase is currently even sweeter with the Xbox Series X reduced again, down £40 to £359.99.
ShopTo is offering a staggering £100 off the PS5, bringing the price down to a much more tempting £379 – one of the lowest prices we've seen since the console's launch in 2020.
The Logitech POP Keys has hit its lowest price yet this Black Friday. The colourful mechanical keyboard has plummeted to just £59.90 over on Amazon. That’s a huge 40% – or £40 – off its usual £99.99 price.
Turn your living room into a home threatre by linking up the Sonos Beam (Gen 2 ) soundbar with your TV to enable cinema-grade sound.
Amazon has slashed £50 off the Sonos Beam (Gen 2), taking the price down to a far more affordable £399. So kick-off your home theatre in style with this outstanding deal.
The new Assassin's Creed game was refreshingly cheaper than most series entries right from the off, largely due to its smaller size, but it's a welcome saving nonetheless. And, it's now even cheaper for the PS5. The Assassin's Creed Mirage is now just £34.99, down 22% from its typical price.
Fancy the best gaming experience Xbox has to offer? That's what you get from the Series X and this price reduction makes its top-tier performance even better value for money. The Xbox Series X is down £100 to just £379 at EE right now.
Amazon has not only knocked £50 off the £299 RRP of the Meta Quest 2, bringing it down to just £249, but it's throwing a free £50 Amazon gift card in for good measure!
This is the cheapest we've seen the Quest 2 for quite some time, making it a particularly tempting bargain for those yet to delve into the world of virtual reality.
Head to Amazon now to save £50 on the Apple iPad (10th generation) and get the Apple tablet for as low as £449. That's a fantastic discount compared to the device's usual £499 price.
Argos is bundling the PS5 (disc edition) with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for just £399. That not only provides a whopping £150 saving compared to the combined RRPs, but it's one of the best PS5 bundles we've seen to date.
Argos is offering a superb deal for the Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Red edition, costing just £299.99 which includes a game of your choice at no extra charge.
The available bundled games include Metroid Prime Remastered, Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope, Fire Emblem Engage, Bayonetta 3 and Mario Strikers: Battle League Football. You can only pick one, but it's nevertheless a fantastic selection.
Of course, you can get a lot of document-related work done digitally now, but some jobs or tasks still require printing. So, it's nice to see the Epson EcoTank ET-3850 reduced by 5% right now, down to £310.
Don't miss this incredible deal on the Sony a6400 and a 16-55mm lens now just £749.99 over on Very. That’s 25% less than the camera’s usual £999 RRP, leaving you with a huge £250 saving. Make sure you enter code VKEYV at checkout for £100 cashback to take advantage of the full discount.
You can bag an impressive 45% discount on the Oppo Find X5 Pro at Amazon right now, bringing the 2022 flagship down to a rather mid-range £570. That's with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage too.
Apple may now be onto its M3 series but the M1 laptop remains a strong pick either way. Decent Apple discounts are a rarity but this MacBook Air M1 is down to just £799, with £49 off right now on Amazon.
If you’ve had your eye on the hi-res Philips Fidelio X3, there hasn’t been a better time to shop. Head to Amazon now to save 50% and get these headphones for £148.12, down from £299.
Amazon has slashed the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE by a whopping 47%, bringing it down to just £367.97. That's cheaper than the Galaxy A54 5G with much better tech on board!
You can make a big saving on a NINJA BN800UK Food Processor with Currys. What cost £199.99 just a couple of months ago now costs £149.
Buy a Bosch Series 2 SMV2ITX18G through AO at the moment and you’ll be paying £50 less. Instead of £449, it’ll cost you just £399.
Buy a pair of Apple EarPods through Amazon at the moment and you’ll be saving 20%. They’ll cost £15.20, a saving on the RRP of £19.
Buy an Xbox Series X Replica Drinks Cooler through Currys and you’ll be making a great saving. It once cost £69.99, but is now going for just £39.99.
For a long time, Lenovo's sub-£700 IdeaPad laptops and the standard Asus Vivobook range have jostled for the title of best budget laptop. Asus' latest offering is the Asus Vivobook Go 15 OLED which is now £499.99, down from £599.99 on Amazon.
The Sony WH-CH520 are 42% cheaper right now over on Amazon. The on-ear headphones have plummeted to just £34.99 ahead of Black Friday. That’s a good £25 off their £60 RRP.
Amazon is offering 10% off on one of our favourite wireless phone mic setups, the Hollyland Lark C1 – just be sure to select the 10% voucher on the listing before heading to checkout!
If you’re looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds to keep you motivated in the gym, you don’t want to miss this deal on the Jabra Elite 7 Active. Get the true wireless earbuds for just £119 on Amazon and save 30% off their usual price of £169.99. That's a £50.99 saving.
PC gaming handhelds have blown up over the last year or so, with Steam, Asus and Aya Neo leading the charge and a Lenovo Legion Go inbound. Since they are so new and fresh, it's great to see the ROG Ally reduced. The Asus ROG Ally is now £100 off at Currys, down to just £599.
Attention Sony smartphone fans: Amazon is offering a whopping £300 discount on the top-end Xperia 1 V, bringing it down to just £999 – the cheapest it has been since launch earlier this year.
Amazon’s just made the affordable Salter 2L air fryer even cheaper, bringing it down to just £32.99.
The Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) has dropped back to its lowest price in this Black Friday Early Access deal. Head to Amazon now to save 40% on our favourite budget indoor security cam for just £29.99 down from £49.99.
This gaming mouse is all about speed and you'll probably have to be fairly speedy yourself to snap this offer up before it's gone. This mouse has been around for some time but it doesn't stop it from being top-tier, especially at a discount. The Razer Viper 8K is down 11% to just £61.17 on Amazon right now.
There's an impressive 43% discount on the Xiaomi 12 at Amazon right now, bringing it down to a rather mid-range £481.33 – and that's for the top-end 256GB variant too.
Save 1/3 on the JBL Tour One M2 when you shop today. JBL's flagship over-ears have plummeted to just £199.99 on Amazon. That's £100 off their usual price of £299.99 when you pick up the wireless noise-cancelling headphones now.
Looking for a bargain-friendly laptop? Then you should check out the Surface Laptop Go over on eBuyer, which has seen a huge £120 price slash to make it available for just £399.99. You'll struggle to find many Windows laptops cheaper than this!
It may be a couple of years old, but the Pixel 6 Pro has a whopping 52% off, bringing it down to just £405. For the price, the high-end display, triple camera system and premium design make it a very tempting option indeed.
Logitech is one of the most well-known and trusted peripheral brands but it can sometimes be a bit pricey. As such, a discount is more than welcome. The Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s is down 20% on Amazon, now just £35.99.
The dual-basket Tower T17102 Air Fryer has received an unbelievable price cut. Instead of having to pay its original RRP of £159.99, it will now only cost you £108! That’s a swift saving of over £50 to be had.
There’s a great cordless vacuum cleaner deal on Currys at the moment. The DYSON V15 Detect Absolute,
Print your photos with a retro flaiwith the Instax Square Link printer, now just £94.99. That's more than a quarter off its RRP for the first time since its launch, saving you £35.
Get Amazon's Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus and the Echo Dot (5th generation) at a 53% discount when you shop today. Bag both smart home staples for as low as £99.99 and save £114.99 compared to the bundle's £214.98 RRP.
Forget the Samsung Galaxy S23; the Samsung Galaxy S22 has a whopping £319 discount, bringing it down to a very tempting £449.97.
Amazon is offering a £100 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, bringing the price of the pro-level wearable down to £379 – and that includes cellular connectivity too.
Samsung has already dropped plenty of Galaxy phone deals as we close in on the big November sale but its laptops are now getting some love, The Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 is now just £797.31, with over £250 off right now.
A deal on a flagship console is always welcome but pairing it with one of the biggest franchises in the world certainly sweetens the deal too. This Xbox Series X + Call of Duty MWIII bundle is now £409.99, that's £120 off right now.
Buy a SHARK Detect Pro IW3510UK through the Currys Black Friday Event and you’ll save £70, paying £329.99 instead of the previous price of £399.99.
As part of the Currys Black Friday Event, the Numatic Henry HVR160 Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner is now just £119.
Buy with John Lewis and this Bosch Tassimo My Way 2, great for flavoured drinks especially, will cost you £40 less, costing just £59.99.
The Cuisinart Ice Cream Deluxe ice cream maker is a third off when bought through Amazon at the moment. Instead of paying its £100 RRP, you’ll only be spending £67.50.
Top technology manufacturers, such as the likes of Apple, can be quite conservative with their discounts. But, Google's Pixel Watch has been hugely reduced over on Amazon. You can grab the Pixel Watch for just £199, with £80 off.
Accessory deals are rife during Amazon sales events and the run-up to Black Friday is no different. The Logitech MX Mechanical is now £21 off, at £128.47, an excellent WFH upgrade.
There's nothing more important than a good night's sleep, which is why this incredible bargain from Argos is well worth shouting about. For its Black Friday sale, the retailer has brought the price of Emma's Memory Foam Double Mattress down from £570 to just £379.
It's no secret that Ninja makes some of the best air fryers out there, but if you want a machine that goes beyond that, then look no further than Ninja's impressive 10-in-1 air fryer and cooker. This high-end appliance would usually set you back £249.99, but it can be yours right now for just £138.
Very few companies know how to build an immersive home entertainment experience quite like Samsung, which is why this deal for the company's 55-inch 4K Neo QLED TV is well worth buying. Originally £2299 at launch, this set is now available for just £1089.
Webcams range greatly in terms of quality, features and price. It can be pretty confusing. If you want a cheap and cheerful one, Amazon has you covered, with 11% off the Logitech C505 HD webcam right now.
Book-style foldables are still very expensive, but this deal knocks just under £600 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, bringing it down to £1052.66.
Refurbished tech and Black Friday discounts always make for a good mix. That includes a deal on a refurbished iPhone 13 Pro in excellent condition for just £506, a whopping 46% off its RRP.
Gaming gear can get rather expensive, especially for serious gaming, but this deal on Amazon gives you the excellent AOC Gaming 25G3ZM for just £138.97, at 22% off.
The mid-range Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a budget phone at Amazon at just £278.87, offering a healthy £170.13 off the £449 RRP. There is a catch though; it's a German import of the phone, which means you don't get the usual manufacturer's warranty.
Amazon has a stunning £400 discount on the top-end Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, bringing it down to £849 – the same price as the Galaxy S23 Plus.
Amazon has already begun laying on the Black Friday deals and the remarkable HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless has been pleasingly dragged into the action. It’s now down to just £129, coming in at 13% off.
If you commit a ton of hours to PC gaming then you want peripherals that help and not hinder you right? The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog is an exciting optical-mechanical keyboard for you to consider, now with £29 off at a price of just £159.97.
When it comes to vacuuming inside your car or in hard to reach places, a handheld cleaner is a much better option which is why this phenomenal discount on Shark's WandVac 2.0 is well worth nabbing. The handheld vacuum, which previously went for £179.99, is just £99.99 in the Black Friday sale.
Android users in need of a high-end low-cost upgrade should look no further than this Galaxy S23 bargain. You can get Samsung's incredible handset with 250GB data for just £27.99 a month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront.
Even though the Black Friday sale has barely begun, this incredible iPhone 14 deal might be the one that steals the show. You can get the iPhone 14 right now with 250GB data for just £9 upfront and only £29.99 a month.
Ninja's entry level air fryer has just seen a massive price drop over at Amazon, marking a Black Friday style discount, even before the website's official sale has begun. It can be yours right now for just £79 (was £119)