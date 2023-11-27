This fantastic PS5 bundle has something for everyone

Many console bundles just come with one game, or target a specific audience, but this interesting team-up has something for the whole family. You can pick this PS5 bundle up at Game right now.

A modern streamlined RPG, an epic RPG adventure and a fun racing game all squashed together with a top-tier console in one bundle, it sounds great and that’s what we have here. You can now get a PlayStation 5 + Assassin’s Creed Mirage + The Witcher 3 Complete Edition + Nintendo Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway for just £439.99 at Game.

If you’re an Assassin’s Creed fan, especially if you’re fond of the older titles, you won’t want to miss Mirage. It offers a trimmed-down version of the recent formula while placing a larger focus on stealth. The Witcher 3 is a legendary game, offering a vivid role-playing experience and this is the “Complete Edition. Then, for a less-serious dose of fun, you can race around with all your favourite Nintendo characters.

This is a scorcher of a deal with Game currently selling the PS5 all on its lonesome for £389.99 right now, meaning you’re getting those three games for just £50. It’s a solid saving with Mirage available for around £30, The Witcher 3 around £12 and Kart Racers 3 around £30.

Is the Sony PS5 worth buying?

Is Sony's latest console still worth buying in 2023? Pros Absurdly powerful

User interface is refined, accessible and easy to use

DualSense controller feels like a true leap forward

Backwards compatibility for PS4 games Cons The console is overly bulky

Lags behind Series X and S when it comes to loading times

So, is the original PS5 still worth picking up, even with the slim model available? Given the new Slim model effectively replaces the original model, the latter will be phased out but expect it to be available for some time including getting new offers like this one. As such, it still may be worth you picking up. For your cash, you get a stunningly powerful 4K games console. The new SSD storage enables superfast loading as well as enabling unique in-game experiences. The DualSense controller is a big step up from what has gone before, with immersive haptics onboard.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony PS5 review.

