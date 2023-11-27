Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

This fantastic PS5 bundle has something for everyone

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Many console bundles just come with one game, or target a specific audience, but this interesting team-up has something for the whole family. You can pick this PS5 bundle up at Game right now.

A modern streamlined RPG, an epic RPG adventure and a fun racing game all squashed together with a top-tier console in one bundle, it sounds great and that’s what we have here. You can now get a PlayStation 5 + Assassin’s Creed Mirage + The Witcher 3 Complete Edition + Nintendo Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway for just £439.99 at Game.

You can’t miss this has an all-rounder PS5 bundle from Game

Get a PS5 console, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: Complete Edition and Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slim Speedy for just £439.99 right now.

If you’re an Assassin’s Creed fan, especially if you’re fond of the older titles, you won’t want to miss Mirage. It offers a trimmed-down version of the recent formula while placing a larger focus on stealth. The Witcher 3 is a legendary game, offering a vivid role-playing experience and this is the “Complete Edition. Then, for a less-serious dose of fun, you can race around with all your favourite Nintendo characters.

This is a scorcher of a deal with Game currently selling the PS5 all on its lonesome for £389.99 right now, meaning you’re getting those three games for just £50. It’s a solid saving with Mirage available for around £30, The Witcher 3 around £12 and Kart Racers 3 around £30.

Is the Sony PS5 worth buying?

PS5 console on its side with the controller
Recommended

Is Sony's latest console still worth buying in 2023?

Pros

  • Absurdly powerful
  • User interface is refined, accessible and easy to use
  • DualSense controller feels like a true leap forward
  • Backwards compatibility for PS4 games

Cons

  • The console is overly bulky
  • Lags behind Series X and S when it comes to loading times

So, is the original PS5 still worth picking up, even with the slim model available? Given the new Slim model effectively replaces the original model, the latter will be phased out but expect it to be available for some time including getting new offers like this one. As such, it still may be worth you picking up. For your cash, you get a stunningly powerful 4K games console. The new SSD storage enables superfast loading as well as enabling unique in-game experiences. The DualSense controller is a big step up from what has gone before, with immersive haptics onboard.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony PS5 review.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

