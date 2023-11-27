You won’t believe how cheap the Pixel 8 is already

Cyber Monday keeps the hot deals going with a big saving on the new Google Pixel 8 Android smartphone.

Amazon US is offering the Pixel 8 for $549, which is a $150 saving. The phone went on sale for $699 around six weeks ago, so this is quite the saving.

This deal is for an unlocked version of the Android 14 smartphone, which means you’ll be able to use it on any network.

Pixel 8 is $150 off on Cyber Monday Pixel 8 at Amazon US is down to $549 from the $699 asking price. Grab it while it’s hot. Amazon US

RRP: $699

Now: $549 View Deal

It’s for the 128GB storage version and there are a choice of three colours, including black, hazel and rose. Amazon Prime members can get one day delivery as part of their subscription.

The Pixel 8 is the latest flagship phone from Google and was released alongside the Pixel 8 Pro back in October.

The phone has a 6.2-inch display OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which our reviewer calls “impressively bright” and capable of reaching 2000nits for HDR content. The resolution is 1080 x 2400 and there’s a 428 pixels per inch density.

There are a pair of rear cameras, including a 50-megapixel main and 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, along with a slew of AI capture and editing features.

The whole phone is powered by the third-generation Google Tensor processor and backed by 8GB of RAM. The performance is up there with the Samsung Galaxy S23 and other top Android fans of the ilk.

Our reviewer gave the phone a 4.5 star from a possible five and we were impressed with the display, performance, all day battery life and there’s also 7 years of OS upgrades with the Pixel 8. The fact it comes with Android 14 out of the box is a bonus.

An undeniably strong camera-focused smartphone with charming AI features and exceptional long-term software support. Pros Impressive camera performance with unique AI features

Solid 6.2-inch OLED display

All-day battery life

7 years of OS upgrades Cons Dated design

No telephoto lens

Raw performance is behind other flagships

Our reviewer concluded: “The new AI-infused shooting modes and photo editing features bolster Google’s AI-powered focus with some pretty cool tricks not available on any other smartphone. It won’t be for everyone, but if you like to edit your snaps before sharing on social media, the Pixel 8 is perfect.

“Google’s clean approach to Android 14 is also ideal, with no bloatware and some genuinely helpful AI-powered features that are, again, exclusive to the Pixel 8.

“The best part is that it’ll continue to improve for years with an industry-leading promise of 7 OS upgrades that’ll take the phone to Android 21. That’s a good few extra years compared to other flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S23, and represents one of the big reasons to get yourself a Pixel.”

You can keep tabs on the leftover Black Friday deals and the Cyber Monday specials.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: