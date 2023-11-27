Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Time’s running out on this Black Friday Sky Stream deal

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking to pick up a new streaming box this winter, don’t miss this huge Black Friday deal on the Sky Stream.

This Cyber Monday, you can get the Sky stream, Sky TV and Netflix for just £19/month in an 18-month contract. That’s a substantial £125 saving compared to the bundle’s usual price of £26/month over the course of this plan.

Save big on the Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix this Black Friday

Right now, you can get the Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix for just £19/month (18 months). That’s a huge 26% off the usual £26/month price of this bundle. Don’t miss out on this brilliant Black Friday deal.

  • Sky
  • Was £26/month (18 months)
  • £19/month (18 months)
View Deal

This bundle includes the Sky Stream, a streaming box that allows you to access more than 30,000 shows and a long list of apps over Wi-Fi with no dish or box.

It also includes subscriptions to Sky TV and Netflix Basic, allowing you to access a wide range of shows and movies from the get-go without paying a penny extra.

Is the Sky Stream worth buying? 

Sky Stream main
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A simpler, accessible way into the world of Sky

Pros

  • Democratic approach to content discovery
  • Accessible interface
  • Dolby Vision and Atmos support
  • Stable streaming performance

Cons

  • Costs add up with add-ons
  • Additional pucks eat up more bandwidth
  • Interface is a little sluggish at times

The Sky Stream is an excellent premium streamer that offers a broad range of entertainment options.

We found the performance stable and the interface accessible with Sky putting content at its core.

The streaming box also supports HDR content with HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG, along with immersive audio from Dolby Atmos.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sky Stream review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for a TV to pair with your Sky Stream, make sure to visit our guide to the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals.

Our favourite Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals:

