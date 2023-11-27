Time’s running out on this Black Friday Sky Stream deal

If you’re looking to pick up a new streaming box this winter, don’t miss this huge Black Friday deal on the Sky Stream.

This Cyber Monday, you can get the Sky stream, Sky TV and Netflix for just £19/month in an 18-month contract. That’s a substantial £125 saving compared to the bundle’s usual price of £26/month over the course of this plan.

Was £26/month (18 months)

£19/month (18 months) View Deal

This bundle includes the Sky Stream, a streaming box that allows you to access more than 30,000 shows and a long list of apps over Wi-Fi with no dish or box.

It also includes subscriptions to Sky TV and Netflix Basic, allowing you to access a wide range of shows and movies from the get-go without paying a penny extra.

Is the Sky Stream worth buying?

A simpler, accessible way into the world of Sky Pros Democratic approach to content discovery

Accessible interface

Dolby Vision and Atmos support

Stable streaming performance Cons Costs add up with add-ons

Additional pucks eat up more bandwidth

Interface is a little sluggish at times

The Sky Stream is an excellent premium streamer that offers a broad range of entertainment options.

We found the performance stable and the interface accessible with Sky putting content at its core.

The streaming box also supports HDR content with HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG, along with immersive audio from Dolby Atmos.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sky Stream review.

