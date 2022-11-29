This Black Friday banger on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is still available right now
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are now in the past, but if you missed out on a snazzy new phone purchase over the weekend then all hope isn’t quite lost.
As part of its Cyber Week sale, affordablemobiles is offering a Galaxy Z Flip 4 with absolutely no upfront cost for £34 a month.
That means over the course of the phone’s 24 month contract you’ll be paying a total of £816 – that’s considerably cheaper than buying this phone for its SIM free price of £999. A price it still retails for on Amazon and through Samsung directly.
Not only are you saving £183 over buying it off contract, but you’re also getting 100GB of 5G data to use every month – plus unlimited minutes and texts. That’s an absolutely fantastic saving, we must say.
If you’re on the hunt for other deals, there are still a number of best Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals live.
The Z Flip 4 is a lovely foldable phone with a handy outer display, nippy processor and strong array of cameras. In our review of the phone we said, “The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the most welcoming foldable phone on the market. It offers minimal upgrades over the previous version, yet it feels like a very complete device.:
