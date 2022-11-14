The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is half price for Black Friday

Garmin’s elite multi-sports watch is available for half its RRP in time for Black Friday, and it’s a deal you shouldn’t miss out on.

If you’re a fan of outdoor exercise and want to keep a close eye on your performance, then you’d struggle to find a better sports watch for the job than the excellent Garmin Fenix 6 Pro. With reliable health and fitness metrics and an extremely robust design suitable for all weathers, this wearable will see you through to the end.

This deal for the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro sees this brilliant bit of kit reduced from its RRP of £599.99 all the way down to £299, an incredible half-price offer that would see you save £300.

If you're looking for something slightly different, why not head over to our Black Friday deals hub where we'll be bringing you all the top deals on the day itself and in the days before.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro available for half price If you’re an athlete who takes your training seriously, then look no further than the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro for a reliable companion. Now with £300 off the RRP, this device delivers brilliant fitness tracking and coaching services and plenty of storage space for maps and music, all encased in a near-indestructible casing. Amazon

Was £599.99

Now £299 View Deal

In our review of the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar, an alternative edition which also offers solar charging, we were impressed by the construction quality and wealth of features delivered by this wearable, describing it at the time of its release in 2020 as “the best fitness tracker on the market at the moment.”

While being far from a fashion icon, the Fenix 6 Pro is large and well-built, with a physical button control system rather than a touchscreen and a metallic bezel, along with 10ATM water resistance if you’re looking to go swimming in the pool or outdoors.

There are tons of other activities supported here, and when you take one on you’ll find that GPS locks on quickly and stays accurate, while the post-workout analysis is highly detailed and informative too, giving you insight into your overall health and pointers on how to ramp up your performance.

However, its plethora of advanced features make it overkill if you just want to pop to the gym occasionally or do a brief morning jog. What’s more, it lacks many smartwatch features, so if you want something similar to a smartphone on your wrist then you should steer clear of it.

If you need a hardcore fitness watch, then you can’t do much better than the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro, and now it’s available with a £300 saving then it’s very hard to say no to. And if you buy it now, you can be doing laps around the track instead of searching for wearable deals on Black Friday.