The Sony FDR-X3000R action camera has dropped back down to £289 with the same 31% discount we saw over Cyber Monday.

In this one day only Amazon deal, you can pick up the Sony FDR-X3000R action camera for a hugely reduced rate, seeing it fall dramatically from its £419.35 price tag to the same incredible bargain cost we saw on Cyber Monday at the beginning of the week.

Back down to £289, that is a total saving of £130.35 on the Sony FDR-X3000R action camera, only available to buy at this price until the end of the day.

Sony takes on the likes of GoPro with the top-tier FDR-X3000R action camera, allowing you to capture excellent, smooth 4K footage.

With its Handycam design, the mini camcorder is able to shoot 30fps far steadier than the more grab-like designs of GoPro that fit into the palm of your hand. Instead the Sony FDR-X3000R compiles of the camcorder itself and a remote screen with multiple ways to mount, giving you the flexibility to set up the perfect shot.

Smaller than its predecessor, Sony has also shrunk down its fantastic Balanced Optical SteadyShot, which works to minimise unsteady shots. Described as, “a completely floating-lens unit that moves to counteract your hand movements, resulting in far steadier footage.”

Able to shoot in Full HD in slow motion at 120fps, you can also take snap bursts or Motion Shot LE for an image that shows the action as it happens during every step.

Ideal for adrenaline junkies and travellers, the ultra-wide ZEISS Tessar lens allows for crisp wide angle shots that cram in everything you want to see. It can also take a dunk or two, enjoying a few upgrades since we wrote our review, able to go 60 metres under without need for a protective case.

So is it worth a punt? “Optical image stabilisation miniaturised to an action camera of this size really is an impressive feat of engineering, for which Sony should be commended. It makes getting stable footage incredibly easy and is far superior to the software-based solution. Video quality, too, is fantastic beyond just the image stabilisation…The FDR-X3000 is likely to be a draw for travel bloggers, since it’s just so convenient to carry around.”

Now seeing a dramatic price drop, capture the Christmas spirit and make someones festive dreams come true with this excellent choice for a gift this year, now down to £289 in this 31% price drop.

