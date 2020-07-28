Paper Mario Price Drop: Get The Origami King for under £40

Time to unwind (or maybe unfold) with Paper Mario: The Orgami King on Nintendo Switch, now down to its lowest price yet at just £38.18.

Still sat at a whopping £49.99 on the Nintendo eShop, you can get a physical copy of Paper Mario on Switch at a reduced rate by using the code PRICE8 at the checkout. Bear in mind though, the code is only available until August 4th, and even then, that doesn’t guarantee that stock will stick be around when it expires.

If you’re looking for a juicy adventure to sink your teeth into, you could do far worse than Paper Mario: The Origami King. Sure, the game doesn’t quite live up to the hype set by fan favourite Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door, but this is still an engaging journey with some of the series’ best humour to date.

Diving back into the paper version of the Mushroom Kingdom, it doesn’t take long for us to realise that something’s amiss, with newcomer The Origami King looking to brainwash the 2D citizens and rule the Mushroom Kingdom for himself. It’s silly, a little simplistic, but a heck of a lot of fun.

In our 4-star review for The Origami King, Ryan Jones surmised: “The Origami King continues the incredible form of the Paper Mario series in terms of comedy, providing one of the most hilarious Nintendo adventures yet. I loved exploring the paper-styled Mushroom Kingdom and meeting all the iconic Super Mario Bros. characters, especially since they consistently deliver fantastic fan service for long-standing Nintendo fans.”

Let’s face it, at this point we’ve all rinsed through Animal Crossing and any pre-existing titles in our Switch libraries, so what better time to treat yourself to a brand new adventure than this?

Now going for the cheapest price yet, don’t miss out on this incredible deal for Paper Mario: The Origami King while it’s still available.

