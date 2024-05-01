You can finally get a Dyson vacuum under £200

Have you been eyeing up a Dyson vacuum but haven’t quite managed to justify the splurge? You’re in luck, as the official Dyson outlet on eBay currently has an astonishing offer on the V8 vacuum cleaner.

Not only is the refurbished Dyson V8 cordless vacuum currently seeing a 15% discount but by entering the code DYSONFLASH30 at the checkout you can nab an extra £84 off and get the appliance for just £195.99. That’s a total saving of £134 off the usual RRP.

The Dyson V8 is currently under £200 on eBay Get a refurbished Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum from the official Dyson eBay outlet for just £195.99. Simply enter the code DYSONFLASH30 at the checkout. eBay

Was £329.99

Now £195.99 View Deal

The refurbished V8 has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned to ensure that everything is in complete working order. For extra peace of mind, there’s also an included one-year guarantee too.

The Dyson V8 Cordless is an impressively versatile vacuum that makes lightwork of cleaning everything from floors to stairs, upholstery and even your car’s interior. It’s lightweight too which makes reaching high places and carrying it around the house hassle free.

If you’re a pet owner then you’ll know the frustration of cutting tangled hair out of your vacuum’s brush head. Luckily, thanks to Dyson’s de-tangling motorbar cleaner head, this is a thing of the past as the tangled strands are lifted from the bar and sent straight to the bin for easy disposal.

Also included with the V8 is a host of useful tools for a true whole home clean. These include a crevice tool for precise cleaning and a combination tool for quick switching between tasks.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Dyson V8, we’ve reviewed numerous other Dyson cordless vacuums and have never been disappointed. Don’t just take our word for it as this Dyson model currently has a 4.5/5 star rating on Dyson’s website, based on over a whopping 19,200 customer reviews.

Customers also reviewed the refurbished model positively, with one customer noting although they were “sceptical purchasing a refurbished item” they were “quickly convinced otherwise when it arrived and [they] got to testing it. The product is in pristine condition and works an absolute treat! Incredibly pleased with the purchase and the money saved!”

If you haven’t quite gotten round to your spring cleaning, then you should seriously consider this absolute bargain on the top-rated Dyson V8 cordless vacuum.