Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

You can finally get a Dyson vacuum under £200

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Have you been eyeing up a Dyson vacuum but haven’t quite managed to justify the splurge? You’re in luck, as the official Dyson outlet on eBay currently has an astonishing offer on the V8 vacuum cleaner.

Not only is the refurbished Dyson V8 cordless vacuum currently seeing a 15% discount but by entering the code DYSONFLASH30 at the checkout you can nab an extra £84 off and get the appliance for just £195.99. That’s a total saving of £134 off the usual RRP.

The Dyson V8 is currently under £200 on eBay

The Dyson V8 is currently under £200 on eBay

Get a refurbished Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum from the official Dyson eBay outlet for just £195.99. Simply enter the code DYSONFLASH30 at the checkout.

  • eBay
  • Was £329.99
  • Now £195.99
View Deal

The refurbished V8 has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned to ensure that everything is in complete working order. For extra peace of mind, there’s also an included one-year guarantee too. 

The Dyson V8 Cordless is an impressively versatile vacuum that makes lightwork of cleaning everything from floors to stairs, upholstery and even your car’s interior. It’s lightweight too which makes reaching high places and carrying it around the house hassle free.

If you’re a pet owner then you’ll know the frustration of cutting tangled hair out of your vacuum’s brush head. Luckily, thanks to Dyson’s de-tangling motorbar cleaner head, this is a thing of the past as the tangled strands are lifted from the bar and sent straight to the bin for easy disposal. 

Also included with the V8 is a host of useful tools for a true whole home clean. These include a crevice tool for precise cleaning and a combination tool for quick switching between tasks. 

Although we haven’t reviewed the Dyson V8, we’ve reviewed numerous other Dyson cordless vacuums and have never been disappointed. Don’t just take our word for it as this Dyson model currently has a 4.5/5 star rating on Dyson’s website, based on over a whopping 19,200 customer reviews. 

Customers also reviewed the refurbished model positively, with one customer noting although they were “sceptical purchasing a refurbished item” they were “quickly convinced otherwise when it arrived and [they] got to testing it. The product is in pristine condition and works an absolute treat! Incredibly pleased with the purchase and the money saved!”

If you haven’t quite gotten round to your spring cleaning, then you should seriously consider this absolute bargain on the top-rated Dyson V8 cordless vacuum.

You might like…

Apple EarPods are now just £14 on Amazon

Apple EarPods are now just £14 on Amazon

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
This deal makes the iPhone 15 Pro Max cheaper than the Pro

This deal makes the iPhone 15 Pro Max cheaper than the Pro

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
This AirTag alternative is less than half the price of Apple’s tracker

This AirTag alternative is less than half the price of Apple’s tracker

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Galaxy S22 Ultra is now the price of a mid-range phone

Galaxy S22 Ultra is now the price of a mid-range phone

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
Currys has one of the biggest vacuum deals we’ve seen in ages

Currys has one of the biggest vacuum deals we’ve seen in ages

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Amazon’s got a slick Xbox Series S deal for Prime members

Amazon’s got a slick Xbox Series S deal for Prime members

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words