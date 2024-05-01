Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

My John Lewis members can get the Nothing Phone (2a) for under £300

Jon Mundy

If you’re a My John Lewis member, you can now get the Nothing Phone (2a) with a £30 discount.

Head over to the product listing on the John Lewis website and add the product to your basket, and you’ll see it retailing for the usual £319. Add the code MY30OFF200 at checkout, however, and you’ll find that price dropping to £289.

That’s a £30 discount on the Nothing Phone (2a), which is one of the best and most recent lower-mid-range phones on the market.

We gave the Nothing Phone (2a) a hugely positive 4.5 out of 5 review quite recently, praising its solid, balanced set-up. Build quality, performance, battery life, display and camera are all on point here.

You also get that little point of difference in the semi-transparent design, as well as Nothing’s stylish Nothing OS 2.5 UI. There’s even a take on the company’s flashy Glyph system, which lights up several LEDs on the rear of the device with incoming notifications and other utilities.

“This is one of the most thoughtfully constructed phones in the £300(ish) weight class,” we concluded. That conclusion is even more appropriate at this new price.

As we’ve already mentioned, you’ll need to be signed in as a My John Lewis member in order to capitalise on this deal. You can do that by clicking here. It’s free to sign up, and you’ll open yourself up to a bunch of money-saving offers.

